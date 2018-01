Ali A. Khorasan

0 Share with your friends Submit

By John Wright

The record number of LGBTQ candidates in Texas keeps growing.

Ali Khorasan, a Democrat running in Congressional District 2, contacted OutSmart on Jan. 25 to let us know that he is openly bisexual.

Khorasani, who describes himself on his campaign website as a “leftist progressive, a millennial and a scientist,” is among five Democrats and nine Republicans vying for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Congressman Ted Poe.

Distirct 2 covers much of Montrose, Houston’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood. However, GOP candidates for the seat railed against LGBTQ rights during a recent forum.

Khorasan is the only candidate on our list who identifies as bisexual. Incumbent state Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, identifies as pansexual.

If Khorasan wins the seat, he would become only the second bisexual person elected to Congress. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, who’s running for Senate this year, became the first in 2012.

Comments