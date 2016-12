Emma Lou (Scottie) Scott was honored by a proclamation from the City of Houston on Sunday December 11, 2016. Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen read the proclamation representing Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Women’s Group—the longest running feminist group in the United States—was proud to sponsor the occasion to recognize Scott’s contributions toward the development and implementation of numerous LGBT programs over the last 40 years.

The proclamation reads as follows:

Emma Lou (Scottie) Scott

Whereas, Emma Lou (Scottie) Scott, a life-long resident of Houston, has devoted her career and retirement in service to others from a place of spiritual devotion; and,

Whereas, Scottie Scott has promoted physical and emotional health and safety through teaching physical education in the Houston Independent School District for 33 years, and teaching drivers’ education to scores of young people to shelter them from driving adversity; and,

Whereas, Scottie Scott evidenced her beliefs by maintaining her own health through life long participation in sports, entering Senior Olympics at age 55 and the National Gay Games, collectively winning over 300 metals locally and nationally, including 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze. In 2007 she was inducted into the Texas Senior Games Hall of Fame; and,

Whereas, Scottie Scott has been a committed soldier in service to organizations in the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Transgender, and Queer) community over many years as she, with her long- time partner Janice Ives, founded the Texas Ramblin’ Roses, an RVing women’s community and chapter of the National RVing Women’s Group; and, Janice Ives with Scottie Scott’s support founded a large neighborhood support /social group WAGLES (Westbury Gay and Lesbian Enlightenment Society) during the dark days of gay ostracizing; and Scottie Scott has long time participation in the following organizations, sometimes as an organizing member or board member: Lesbians in Business (LIB), Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years (SPRY), Lesbian Health Initiative (LHI), Lesbians Over the Age of Fifty (LOAF), The Garden and Yard Society (GAYS), and AssistHers, which provides service teams to ill and disabled lesbians, as well as serving with Ground Angels by transporting seriously ill individuals from airports to hospitals and then to temporary housing; and,

Whereas, Scottie Scott is cherished and admired by many because when kind words alone do not promote recovery, Scottie Scott renders practical and immediate assistance, devoting her time and resources driving for Ground Angels, transporting many to medical appointments, the grocery store and other errands, as well as delivering needed items, visiting sick friends at home, in rehab and nursing homes, and contacting resources for referrals. Scottie Scott is a welcome presence.

The Women’s Group, in celebration, proudly recommends that Scottie Scott receive this Proclamation.

THEREFORE, I, Sylvester Turner. Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim December 11, 2016, as

Emma Lou (Scottie) Scott Day