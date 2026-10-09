Montrose Center Raises $567K at 2026 Out for Good Gala
Nearly 600 guests gathered at the Marriott Marquis Houston for an evening featuring Manila Luzon, Trinity the Tuck, and community honorees.
The Montrose Center welcomed nearly 600 guests to its 13th annual Out for Good Gala on October 3 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. The Wild & Untamed-themed celebration raised $567,505, surpassing its $500,000 fundraising goal in support of the Center’s LGBTQ+ programs and services.
RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Manila Luzon and Trinity the Tuck headlined the evening, with Luzon hosting the program and Trinity delivering a special performance. Guests embraced the theme with animal prints, feathers, and elaborate fashions. Entertainment also included vocals and piano by Ben Chavez, a performance by Houston drag legend Dina Jacobs, and music by DJ Purrrdy.
The gala honored two Houston community leaders for their contributions to LGBTQ+ advocacy and well-being. Amanda McMillian, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, received the inaugural LGBTQ+ Health Advocate Award for her work expanding access to health resources. Kevin Anderson, founder and CEO of The T.R.U.T.H. Project, received the LGBTQ+ Innovator Award for more than two decades of using art and storytelling to address stigma and empower queer communities of color.
The evening’s fundraising efforts included a matching gift from Brad and Jenn Gouge, who increased their initial $50,000 commitment to $100,000 during the event. Gala co-chairs Gary Wood, Bryant Johnson-Wood, Kyle T. Pierce, and Daryl Shorter, M.D., helped lead the celebration.
The Montrose Center also announced an updated mission statement and introduced its strategic plan, Toward the Next 50: A Center for Our Future, outlining its continued commitment to LGBTQ+ health, well-being, and community support.
Originally established as a free dinner celebrating National Coming Out Day, Out for Good has grown into the Montrose Center’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing together supporters to sustain LGBTQ+ services throughout Greater Houston.