Montrose Center Raises $567K at 2026 Out for Good Gala

The Montrose Center welcomed nearly 600 guests to its 13th annual Out for Good Gala on October 3 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. The Wild & Untamed-themed celebration raised $567,505, surpassing its $500,000 fundraising goal in support of the Center’s LGBTQ+ programs and services.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Manila Luzon and Trinity the Tuck headlined the evening, with Luzon hosting the program and Trinity delivering a special performance. Guests embraced the theme with animal prints, feathers, and elaborate fashions. Entertainment also included vocals and piano by Ben Chavez, a performance by Houston drag legend Dina Jacobs, and music by DJ Purrrdy.

The gala honored two Houston community leaders for their contributions to LGBTQ+ advocacy and well-being. Amanda McMillian, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, received the inaugural LGBTQ+ Health Advocate Award for her work expanding access to health resources. Kevin Anderson, founder and CEO of The T.R.U.T.H. Project, received the LGBTQ+ Innovator Award for more than two decades of using art and storytelling to address stigma and empower queer communities of color.

The evening’s fundraising efforts included a matching gift from Brad and Jenn Gouge, who increased their initial $50,000 commitment to $100,000 during the event. Gala co-chairs Gary Wood, Bryant Johnson-Wood, Kyle T. Pierce, and Daryl Shorter, M.D., helped lead the celebration.

The Montrose Center also announced an updated mission statement and introduced its strategic plan, Toward the Next 50: A Center for Our Future, outlining its continued commitment to LGBTQ+ health, well-being, and community support.

Originally established as a free dinner celebrating National Coming Out Day, Out for Good has grown into the Montrose Center’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing together supporters to sustain LGBTQ+ services throughout Greater Houston.