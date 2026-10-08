Pride Houston 365 “Banners Are Up” Press Conference

Pride banners returned to lower Westheimer in Montrose on September 25, restoring a visible LGBTQ symbol to Houston’s historic queer neighborhood. Ten light poles between Taft Street and Montrose Boulevard now display Intersex-Inclusive Pride flags following an effort led by Jack Valinski, Pride Houston 365 president Kerry-Ann Morrison and Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin, with support from Council Member Joe Panzarella and Mayor John Whitmire. Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Avondale Promenade Park on September 29 to commemorate the installation. The banners reactivate Montrose’s designated banner district nearly a year after the neighborhood’s rainbow crosswalk was removed.