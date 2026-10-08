Photos

Pride Houston 365 “Banners Are Up” Press Conference

September 29, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 8, 2026Last Updated: October 8, 2026
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Elected officials and community leaders celebrate the new Pride banners in Montrose. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Pride banners returned to lower Westheimer in Montrose on September 25, restoring a visible LGBTQ symbol to Houston’s historic queer neighborhood. Ten light poles between Taft Street and Montrose Boulevard now display Intersex-Inclusive Pride flags following an effort led by Jack Valinski, Pride Houston 365 president Kerry-Ann Morrison and Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin, with support from Council Member Joe Panzarella and Mayor John Whitmire. Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Avondale Promenade Park on September 29 to commemorate the installation. The banners reactivate Montrose’s designated banner district nearly a year after the neighborhood’s rainbow crosswalk was removed.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 8, 2026Last Updated: October 8, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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