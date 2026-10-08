Queer Homecoming Brings Community and Civic Engagement hosted Sweet Sapphic Dreams

Sweet Sapphic Dreams hosted Queer Homecoming at Pearl Bar on September 26, bringing together Houston’s LGBTQ community for an evening of drag, dancing and political engagement. The event featured performances by Bailey Bunnie and Rachel B-tchface, with At-Large Position 4 Council Member Alejandra Salinas among those in attendance. Campaign signs for several Texas candidates were also visible throughout the venue. The event followed Sweet Sapphic Dreams’ Queer Prom earlier this year, extending the group’s series of LGBTQ-focused takes on traditional school celebrations.