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Queer Homecoming Brings Community and Civic Engagement hosted Sweet Sapphic Dreams

September 26, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 8, 2026Last Updated: October 8, 2026
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At-Large Position 4 Council Member Alejandra Salinas (left) and Rachel B-tchface at Sweet Sapphic Dreams’ Queer Homecoming at Pearl Bar. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Sweet Sapphic Dreams hosted Queer Homecoming at Pearl Bar on September 26, bringing together Houston’s LGBTQ community for an evening of drag, dancing and political engagement. The event featured performances by Bailey Bunnie and Rachel B-tchface, with At-Large Position 4 Council Member Alejandra Salinas among those in attendance. Campaign signs for several Texas candidates were also visible throughout the venue. The event followed Sweet Sapphic Dreams’ Queer Prom earlier this year, extending the group’s series of LGBTQ-focused takes on traditional school celebrations.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 8, 2026Last Updated: October 8, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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