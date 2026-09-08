Country, Camp, and The Cowgays: Nashville Trio Makes Houston Debut

This November, The Diana Foundation will hold its 63rd annual brunch. Across the decades, Houstonians have happily gathered for a good meal, a friendly culinary competition, and to enjoy a little revelry at the beloved fall tradition. For 2026, Miss Angela’s Country Brunch kicks the celebrations up a notch with a new ingredient: The Cowgays! The headline-grabbing Nashville queer-country trio of Adam Mac, Brooke Eden, and Chris Housman will make their Houston debut on November 8 at Lott Hall in Hermann Park, headlining the annual fundraiser benefiting Montrose Grace Place and Out for Education.

The brunch traces its roots to 1963, when Diana Foundation founding president Charles Hebert created his Dog Days of Summer Party. “This is where everyone would come together for a country meal,” explains current president Tanner Williams. “People would make up funny names for their dishes, and they all had a great time.”

Following Hebert’s death in 1987, the gathering became an official fall fundraiser. All these years later the friendly competition remains, with committees preparing beans, corn, desserts, and other dishes for bragging rights. The entertainment, however, is getting turned up considerably. “I think they are going to rock the stage and totally blow the event away,” Williams says of The Cowgays. “We’ve had live entertainment at our previous events. Our entertainment was already at least an 8, but The Cowgays are taking it to a 15!”

The celebration comes with a serious purpose. Proceeds will support The Diana Foundation’s endowed scholarship fund with Out for Education and Montrose Grace Place, which is developing Asia’s House, an emergency shelter and outreach initiative for youth experiencing homelessness. “We can tip our hats and celebrate our past,” Williams states, “but I am incredibly proud of our organization and all of our members, all the hard work people are pouring into this event to keep not just the tradition going, but also creating. This is the time of our lives.”

The Cowgays, the trio preparing to take the stage, promise Houston a party filled with friendship, ’90s country-inspired camp, and what Housman calls “queer joy.” OutSmart caught up with Mac, Eden, and Housman ahead of their Houston debut.

Meet The Cowgays

OutSmart: Take me back to the beginning. When did you realize there was actually something here?

Adam Mac: It was quite literally just us drunk in Mexico for Brooke’s birthday, singing in a stairwell.

Brooke Eden: We just got drunk and started singing together, and we were like, “Wait, that sounds good.”

Chris Housman: Once we finished singing the chorus of this old country song, “When Will I Be Loved,” we were like, “Oh dang! That sounded really good.” And that’s kind of what planted the seed.

How does your friendship shape The Cowgays?

Eden: I think literally almost 90% of our songs have come from stupid stuff that we’ve said together.

Mac: Chris keeps our running notes of Cowgays ideas. Every time something dumb is said, we’re always like, “Chris, put that in the notes.”

And where did the name come from?

Mac: Brooke’s wife, Hillary, had named us The Disco Cowgays in the group chat. From there, we just started calling our group of friends, our little core 6, The Cowgays.

Housman: I think there was a 30-second conversation, like, “Are we worried about not getting the same industry opportunities just because of our name?” But at the same time, we’ve all been doing solo careers here as queer people for 12+ years. So to then water ourselves down in our name from what we want to do is a no. We been done did that. I ain’t doing that again.

What is Houston getting itself into at its first Cowgays show?

Housman: Trouble.

Eden: It’s a party. I mean, honestly, it’s kind of like, all of a sudden, being part of three best friends.

Housman: And the words that keep coming to my mind too are just queer joy. The Cowgays really personify that for me in a way I haven’t experienced before.

Brooke and Chris, you’ve performed in Houston before. What do you remember about its queer community?

Housman: I was so jealous of the scene, the community, and just the number of options and stuff, too. And the fact that there’s a gayborhood. We don’t really have that in Nashville.

Eden: I played Houston Pride in 2024, and I just was flabbergasted by the number of people at Houston Pride. I’m jealous of the beautiful community that y’all have there.

Country has a long history of rhinestones, theatricality, humor, and flamboyance. Are The Cowgays introducing something new or reclaiming what was already there?

Eden: We’re not rewriting the rules. We’re kind of going with the rules that have already been there, but we’re like, “Oh hey, by the way, this has been gay all the time.”

Mac: Country is so camp. If you think about the ’80s and the ’90s and think about the songs they were singing, we’re like, “Bring back humor in country music!” That’s what we’re trying to do.

What do you want people to take away from the upcoming debut album you’re creating together?

Eden: We want people to actually be able to see themselves in our music. You know, all three of us grew up just loving ’90s country and never ever getting to hear our stories in country music unless we changed pronouns.

Housman: We’re also not gonna water down who we are at all.

Mac: Even though our name is The Cowgays, when you listen to it sonically, lyrically, and vocally, there is no denying how country this album is.

Housman: It’ll probably be the most country thing you’ve heard in a long time.

What: The Diana Foundation’s annual Miss Angela’s Country Brunch

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Where: Lott Hall, Hermann Park, 6201 Hermann Park Drive

Info: thedianafoundation.gay/events/cb26