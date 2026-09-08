Coming Into Focus: Houston Cinema Arts Festival Spotlights LGBTQ Stories

It hasn’t always been easy for a queer person to find a main character they could root for or identify with on the big screen. Such characters were often relegated to the sidelines, or worse, on the receiving end of scorn or crass jokes.

Today, though, queer representation in films is much more commonplace and often more affirming at a time when we need it most.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival’s lead programmer Michael Robinson knows this, and points to this year’s Cannes Film Festival as a good example of the prominence of queer narratives. From the Spanish drama La Bola Negra, which won a best director prize for its queer love stories, to the trippy sapphic slasher/comedy Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, to the story of a gay party animal in Club Kid who finds out he has a 10-year-old son, queer entries snatched top awards and stirred excitement for wider releases.

“There’s just a lot of quite frankly gay sh*t at film festivals right now,” Robinson jokes.

More Than a Movie

Next month’s Houston Cinema Arts Festival is no different. With its focus on multidisciplinary programming and a mission of “connecting the arts through cinema,” it’s the kind of film fest where you’ll find a director Q&A after a screening, but maybe even a DJ set or a drag show. “We’re not trying to host a festival where it’s just for people who are interested in the filmmaking aspect,” Robinson says. “Film is an entry point to so many types of art.”

Nearly a dozen queer films are part of this year’s lineup of 35 features — as well as several short films, six workshops and a handful of mixers all tied to the theme, My Eyes Are Playing Tricks On Me.

Robinson says this theme is intended to spark discussions throughout the 11 days of the festival about the proliferation of AI in mass-consumed content and how filmmakers can help reestablish trust in images and information.

From Cannes to Houston

Several films are making their Texas debut as part of the festival, and several more are coming off stellar receptions at major international events, such as Cannes and the Berlin International Film Festival. One of them is Fatherland, which won a director prize at Cannes and stars Sandra Hüller in a role that’s sparked Oscar buzz. She plays the daughter of Nobel Prize-winning writer Thomas Mann, who accompanies her father on his return to Germany in the 1940s following the death of her gay brother.

Coward, another Cannes standout, is a story about World War I soldiers who try to lift each other’s spirits by staging a theatrical show that pushes the boundaries and notions of masculinity.

Houston in the Spotlight

There are also several documentary screenings at this year’s festival that put Houston in the spotlight. The Brittney Griner Story details the Houston-raised basketball star’s detainment in Russia in 2022 and the geopolitical negotiations that followed to get her home. Behind the camera is documentary filmmaker Alexandra Stapleton, also born and raised in the Bayou City, who will attend the local screening.

Another documentary, Give Me the Ball!, uses rare archival footage and intimate interviews to tell the story of tennis icon Billie Jean King, including her famous Battle of the Sexes match against Bobby Riggs held at the Houston Astrodome in 1973. King became a trailblazer for women’s liberation and equality in sports, thanks to the widely televised match. The film’s director, Vicky Wight, and Houston-born former professional tennis player Zina Garrison, who is featured in the film, will both be in attendance.

“So much of what we’re trying to do with this festival is to look at each of these screenings as events themselves,” Robinson says. “It’s so important to experience these films through a variety of ways, whether it’s Q&As with the filmmakers or bringing in live components.”

In the modern age of streaming services that cater suggestions to what you’ve watched already, Robinson says the Houston Cinema Arts Festival offers a chance to experience a film you might never have been exposed to otherwise.

And for the Houston LGBTQ community, which still has a hard time finding local screenings of small queer films, the festival provides a space to watch together and celebrate.

“It’s really exciting to present some stellar queer films that touch on a really broad understanding of what queerness is,” Robinson says. “At the same time, we’re able to look at iconic Houston stories while also championing incredible films from around the globe.”

WHAT: Houston Cinema Arts Festival

WHEN: Oct. 1–11, 2026

WHERE: Various venues throughout Houston

INFO: cinemahtx.org

Queer Cinema, Five Ways

Michael Robinson spotlights five LGBTQ films worth catching at this year’s Houston Cinema Arts Festival.

Blood Countess

Ulrike Ottinger, 2026

Isabelle Huppert in a dark comedy about a blood-sucking vampire. Robinson calls it “absurd in visually gorgeous ways.”

The Brittney Griner Story

Alexandra Stapleton, 2026

“A Houstonian telling a Houstonian’s story at our festival is really something remarkable,” Robinson says. This documentary by Alexandra Stapleton details basketball star Griner’s queerness as political fodder during her detainment in Russia.

Mickey

Dano García, 2026

An experimental documentary that follows a trans woman who grew up in a conservative corner of Mexico before finding her community in Mexico City. It won an audience award at this year’s SXSW.

La Gradiva

Marine Atlan, 2026

A coming-of-age story about French teens who visit Naples on a school trip and get swept up in queer desire. This one is from a first-time director who won the top prize of Cannes’ Critics Week.

Coward

Lukas Dhont, 2026

Belgium has already submitted this war drama for the international category at the next Academy Awards, and its two stars won acting nods at Cannes. Robinson says its story of soldiers starting a theater troupe and questioning their own masculinity is a reminder that “queer culture has persisted for longer than we think.”