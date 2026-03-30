Archway Gallery Marks 50 Years of Artist-Led Vision

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Archway Gallery, the longest-running artist-owned and -operated gallery in the state, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. That’s a milestone for a commercial gallery, and a true cause for celebration for an artist-run collaborative.

Artist Harold Joiner, a member of Archway Gallery for more than 13 years, is currently the gallery director. During March, the gallery opened the exhibit Homecoming at the Jung Center to celebrate the golden anniversary. Starting April 11, the exhibit Fifty Forward will be on view at Archway.

Aptly titled, Homecoming is a return to the space where Archway held its first exhibit—the Jung Center.

“That’s where Archway Gallery began,” says Joiner, an openly gay man. “Fifty years ago, a group of young artists wanted to be in control of the presentation and sale of their works. They didn’t want to be involved in the traditional gallery model. And so they talked and decided to start a gallery. They looked around for a space and found Jung.

“The March opening reception for the Homecoming had a big crowd. It was really great. That exhibit featured one work by all 34 of our members, plus a group of works by former members, some of whom are founders. A couple of those founding members were there on opening night.”

That Homecoming exhibit continues through April 14 at the Jung Center.

“During April, we’ll have an exhibition at Archway, titled 50 Forward,” says Joiner. “That will include one work by each of our 34 member artists, plus a large wall of self-portraits created by each of our artists. The idea is that the exhibition is focused on where we are now, and looking ahead to the next 50 years.”

A part of the gallery’s long success is its emphasis on encouraging its artists to create what moves them, rather than the commercial galleries’ emphasis on what they believe will be the hottest sellers According to Joiner, that freedom to explore new ideas, use unexpected styles, and address unfamiliar topics is crucial to expand an artist’s repertoire.

Archway’s ownership structure provides more flexibility, both in the financial operation of the gallery and in the recruitment and stability of tenure of its artists, he says. “It’s very important that the artist has complete freedom. They can do whatever they want to. Part of the gallery’s mission is to sell, yes, but we’re also there to provide an opportunity for the artists making and showing their work, which is just as important as selling it.”

It was that freedom that attracted printmaker and tapestry artist Blaine Davis. “I had come to the realization that I couldn’t just keep making prints that were going to go in the pile under my bed,” he says. “I needed to get serious about selling more of my work. Selling pieces on a regular basis, though—and having had a solo show in the gallery—certainly have given me more confidence in myself and my work. I enjoy the people and being around other artists.”

There’s a finite number of artists that Archway can accommodate, providing each with space in the regular group exhibits and a solo show every three years or so. Community artists are invited to apply for membership when a member artist leaves the group.

Joiner says, “Archway has grown in stature within the community, in terms of recognition and the breadth and artistic depth of its offerings. Local art is vital to the soul of any community, and Archway’s artists are all local artists living in the Greater Houston area.”

Archway Gallery has been voted Best Art Gallery several times by OutSmart readers in the Gayest & Greatest Readers Choice Awards.

“Archway’s art offerings are diverse, covering all genres of art and practically all artistic media. It is one of the gallery’s strongest points,” says Joiner. “The artists stay at the gallery for long periods of time because of the connection they feel to each other and to the gallery.”

The gallery’s membership has always been diverse, as well, having made its home in Montrose for most of its 50 years. And it has always had LGBTQ artists among its membership. Along with monthly art exhibits, the gallery routinely hosts local performing arts and writers’ groups. And there’s an annual juried show that invites submissions from all Houston artists.

“We’re very connected to the community and to nonprofit organizations,” Joiner says.

For info, visit archwaygallery.com