Jason Collins, Trailblazing Gay NBA Player, Dies at 47

Jason Collins, the former NBA center who became the first openly gay active player in one of America’s four major men’s professional sports leagues, has died at 47 following a battle with brain cancer.

Collins’ family confirmed his death Tuesday through the NBA. The cause was glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that Collins publicly disclosed in December 2025.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family said in a statement. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months, and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing for six teams after being selected 18th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets. Known more for defense, professionalism, and leadership than scoring, Collins helped the Nets reach back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

Yet his greatest impact came off the court.

In April 2013, Collins made history when he publicly came out in a groundbreaking Sports Illustrated essay while still an active NBA player.

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay,” Collins wrote. “I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation.”

The announcement marked a watershed moment for LGBTQ visibility in sports, arriving years before many leagues and teams openly embraced LGBTQ inclusion.

“I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different,’” Collins continued. “If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

At the time, Collins was a free agent, and many questioned whether another team would sign him. Midway through the 2013–14 season, the Brooklyn Nets brought him back to the franchise where he started his career.

“My message to other athletes, period, is just be yourself,” Collins said after joining the Nets. “Never be afraid or ashamed or have any fear to be your true authentic self.”

His decision to come out earned widespread praise from across sports, politics, and entertainment. President Barack Obama personally called Collins after the announcement, and Collins later attended the 2014 State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Michelle Obama.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Collins’ influence extended beyond the court.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA, and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” Silver said in a statement. “He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.”

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

Born Dec. 2, 1978, in Los Angeles, Collins attended Harvard-Westlake School alongside his twin brother, Jarron Collins. The brothers later played together at Stanford University before both advancing to the NBA.

After retiring in 2014, Collins became an LGBTQ advocate, public speaker, and political activist. He campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and remained outspoken about LGBTQ representation in sports.

In recent months, Collins had publicly documented his battle with cancer, including experimental treatments in Singapore. Despite his diagnosis, he continued appearing at NBA and LGBTQ events.

Outsports named Collins its 2025 Male Hero of the Year for publicly sharing his cancer journey.

“After I came out, someone I really respect told me that my choice to live openly could help someone who I might never meet,” Collins told ESPN in December. “I’ve held onto that for years. And if I can do that again now, then that matters.”

In the same essay, Collins reflected on the years since coming out publicly.

“I got to tell my own story, the way I wanted to. And now I can honestly say, the past 12 years since have been the best of my life,” he wrote. “Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private. This is me. This is what I’m dealing with.”

Anthony Nicodemo, a gay high school basketball coach and longtime collaborator with Collins on LGBTQ sports initiatives, remembered him as a deeply welcoming presence.

“Jason was simply the best,” Nicodemo told Outsports. “He made everyone feel welcomed and changed countless lives. His impact on our community will never be forgotten. I’m heartbroken that future generations won’t experience his contagious laugh and inspirational talks.”

Collins married film producer Brunson Green in May 2025. In addition to Green, he is survived by his parents, Paul and Portia Collins, and his brother, Jarron.