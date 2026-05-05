The Future of Drag is Nonsensical

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What do Hemlocke Springs, Chaka Khan, and Anne Hathaway all have in common? They all live rent free in the mind of Purple, Houston’s newest and most absurd drag performer. She combines clown with wannabe sexy, along with conceptual performances and a gallon of horror mixed in. Read more about this absolutely unhinged, yet can’t-take-your-eyes-off-her, stage creature. (Spoiler Alert: She is not a one-eyed, one-horned, flying people eater…but that might just be her next costume.)

Pronouns?

Any and all.

Inner Avatar?

Chowder from Chowder.

Hometown?

Houston.

Drag birthday?

July 4. I’ve been doing drag for 10 months in May; it’s been amazing so far.

Story behind your stage name?

My name was originally meant to be Raggedy Anndahl, but Gia Marie stopped me at South Beach and told me that she loved my Instagram handle @Purple_The_Clown because it is such a bold, fun name. I did a poll two days before my debut, and everyone except Pusslicious voted for me to be Purple.

Do you have a drag family?

I’m weird in the sense that I’ve always wanted to be Houston’s drag daughter, but I honestly feel it’s disrespectful to all the Houston Legends I haven’t met yet. I’m very grateful for all the support I’ve gotten from local performers, but a big thank you to Reign LaRue, Adriana LaRue, Iris Seymour, Violet S’Arbleu, Kitty Kontour, A’Mya Jackson, and Tanya Hyde! I know I can ask them anytime for help, and they would help me.

What got you interested in drag?

I used to go out to South Beach when I was finally old enough to get in, and I easily fell in love with the cast. I got into it a little before Petty had replaced Mistress on the cast and still have a signed shirt I made featuring the cast of Reign LaRue, Adriana LaRue, A’Mya Jackson Ross, and Petty Brooks. I would watch them perform every week and admired how incredible they were and still are.

Describe your performing persona.

Purple is honestly just a big ball of fun. I want the audience to know that I’m having so much fun, and that this is what I want to do. I try to be sexy, but honestly, I’m at my best when I do creepy and clowny.

What’s on your bucket list?

It’s so corny and everyone says it, but I’d love to go to Japan with my friends. I already started telling them to save up for Japan 2030…but personally, I haven’t started saving.

Share more about your work with DragSpace.com.

I love DragSpace not just because of all the connections I’ve made within the scene, but also because I genuinely do believe it’s been such a good tool for drag and the Houston drag scene. I edit a lot of the videos that the site posts. My favorite are the birthday videos, because the performers are always so grateful. Whenever performers from out of town ask me about shows, I always say to check DragSpace because it lists almost every drag show in Houston. I can’t wait for it to expand.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

The one that put me on so many people’s radars was falling off the stage and knocking down the backdrop at JR’s. They stopped my music, and I was so mad. Who cares? Keep the show going! Another one was getting the call from Deryck Todd saying that he wanted me to perform at a show Sasha Colby was headlining in Dallas. I was seven months in at the time, and my first thought was “Why me? I’m a nobody!” Thank you so much Deryck; I had so much fun. The final one is Reign booking me for Millennial Dolls (my biggest dream gig at the time) and bringing me up after my performance saying how proud of me she was. It was such a fabulous night.

#TeamBeyhive or #TeamSwiftie?

#TeamHemlockeSprings. I’ve been obsessed with her recently as an underrated queer artist.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

Apparently, I was never whooped as a kid, which is shocking because I know I was a bad, annoying kid.

Marry, Shag, Kill: David Beckham, David Duchovny, David Schwimmer?

Chaka Khan.

What’s your life’s mantra?

“If Anne Hathawill, Anne Hathaway.” One of my friends found that quote on Pinterest, and it has been stuck in my mind since.

What advice would you share with your younger self?

I wouldn’t say anything because I truly feel like everything I’ve experienced has led me and shaped me into who I am now.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

I would love to have my own show. I had planned a lip sync smackdown in my own backyard just because I would want it to be fun and unserious.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

It’s just funny to me because clearly everything keeps coming back to bite them in the butt. Please leave us alone. I just want to dress up as a couch and perform Kylie Minogue. How is that hurting anyone?

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

My little pink and purple chainsaw that blows bubbles. I just love bringing it to shows.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Go out and support the shows. That’s one big method of getting your name out there. These performers and hosts are going to remember you if you’re one of the ones always coming out to their shows. Be kind and give yourself time, and take any and all constructive criticism anyone gives you.

Who is your favorite drag character from media? And why?

Daffy Duck. I love The Looney Tunes Show. It was hilarious.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My man Art The Clown. He just has a way.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I rewatch the House of Drag: Houston video almost every other day, and I’m not joking. I just love Houston drag so much and seeing so many of my favorite performers is awesome.

Where do you normally perform?

A little bit of everywhere around Montrose! JR’s, South Beach, Barcode, Ripcord, and Play.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

That people love being seen. I pride myself on interacting with people in the audience, and it has helped me so much with public speaking and talking to people during job interviews.

How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

Serious yet unserious. There’s genuinely so much drag and so many sides that there’s always something for someone.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We aren’t going anywhere, especially not anytime soon.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

It was Reign’s eight-year drag anniversary. I was in drag performing at Barcode, and Dollhouse at South Beach was happening afterward. Reign asked if I wanted to do a cameo since I was already in drag, and I told my friend to tell her I would. Before I stepped out to perform, Reign began talking in the microphone saying that she started her drag career and performed for the first time that exact same day eight years ago and that now she wanted to give the opportunity to perform for the first time at South Beach to someone else. It was me! I almost cried because it truly meant, and still means, the world to me. I am so grateful for how well I’ve been received in the scene and owe it to so many people.

What are your passions in life?

I love to draw. Before I even started doing drag physically I would make paper drag performers and draw my coworkers as drag kings and queens. I love designing and can’t wait to be able to sew myself and not have to rely on others to bring my ideas to life. I also love reading horror manga: Junji Ito, Kazuo Umezz, and Hideshi Hino are my drag daddies.

Who are your favorite artists to perform?

I always live for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Hemlocke Springs, Avril Lavigne, Chappel Roan, and Paramore. I want to perform more of Sabrina Carpenter though.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor. So underrated and I genuinely love her story. I wish she would come to Houston!

Follow Purple on Instagram @Purple_The_Clown and on Facebook @Morado Hernandez.