Chandrayee Soneja Uses Photography to Center LGBTQ Visibility

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Photographer Chandrayee Soneja (she/her), with the help of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, launched the Show Your Pride campaign in 2023. It is a visibility initiative aiming to advance acceptance and belonging across the Greater Houston region. Each year, a different backdrop for personal portraits is created and open studio sessions are held for people to have their photo taken. The backdrop showcasing the colors of the Pride flag is an opportunity for queer folk and allies alike to have their portrait taken and share what Pride means for them. For Soneja, who deeply values authenticity, campaigns such as these are what she hopes will contribute to her legacy.

Soneja began her career in photography by stumbling on her wife’s camera and finding a passion for it. Later on, she began Soneja Creative, a queer-woman-owned photography business that offers photos for events such as weddings and graduations. As a creative professional, she is committed to providing the best service possible, regardless of the size and price of the shoot. “I’m going to bring my A-game to being the best professional person. I will treat you with respect, whether you hire me for a $50 job or a $5,000 job,” Soneja says. This perspective can be attributed to her cultural background as an immigrant from India who moved to the United States to earn a degree in engineering. While many photographers and videographers see their work as an art form, Soneja also practices the ideals she learned growing up that include treating everyone respectfully, especially her elders. In this way, she brings her cultural values to her photography work.

“I feel like I am the best version of myself that I can be for the people around me, because I don’t have to hide either of my identifying traits. I am a queer Indian who now is living in America with her family and living her best life,” Soneja remarks.

Shifting from curated sets and intricately planned shoots to spontaneous news photography, Soneja currently works for an elected official. While she doesn’t consider herself to be a photojournalist, she is honing her skills in informal photography. “I went from having the comfort of styling and posing people for weddings, graduations, or maternity shoots (where things are all in my control) to suddenly being in environments where you’re outside and photographing people in crisis. The challenge becomes how to make a story come across in photos when it is not directed,” Soneja explains.

She places a great deal of thought into her coordinated shoots, as well, since not everyone will want the same “look.” With each person there is a different story. “I let my clients figure out what works for them and how they see themselves—and also how they want other people to perceive them. I want you to find yourself in these photos, whether it’s a simple headshot or a more creative image from my Show Your Pride photoshoot.”

For more information visit sonejacreative.com