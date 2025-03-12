Trump’s Use of the Pink Triangle Is a Dangerous Dog Whistle

64 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The recent revelation that Donald Trump posted an image featuring a pink triangle overlaid with a “prohibited” sign on his Truth Social page is both alarming and deeply offensive. The pink triangle, originally used by the Nazis to mark and persecute LGBTQ individuals during the Holocaust, has since been reclaimed by the community as a symbol of resilience and defiance.

However, when combined with the “prohibited” sign—a symbol commonly associated with exclusion and repression—this image takes on a disturbing and dangerous meaning.

Trump’s use of this imagery is not a gesture of solidarity; it is a calculated signal to extremists. At a time when LGBTQ rights are under relentless attack—from statehouse bills targeting trans individuals to book bans erasing queer voices—such symbolism is a deliberate attempt to stoke division and fuel hatred.

History has shown us what happens when hateful ideologies go unchecked. We cannot afford complacency. We must call this out for what it is: an effort to sow fear, embolden bigotry, and undermine the hard-won progress of the LGBTQ community.

Silence is not an option. We demand accountability, and we refuse to let history repeat itself.

The Pink Triangle’s Legacy: A Symbol of Pride and Resilience

