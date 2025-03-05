Houston Mourns the Passing of Sylvester Turner, Beloved Mayor and LGBTQ Community Champion

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The city of Houston and the nation are in mourning following the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner at the age of 70. Turner, who had recently begun his tenure representing Texas’s 18th Congressional District, succumbed unexpectedly in Washington, D.C., after attending President Donald Trump’s address to Congress. His death marks the end of a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to influential public service, characterized by unwavering dedication to his constituents and steadfast support for the LGBTQ community.

A Life of Service

Born on September 27, 1954, in Houston’s Acres Homes neighborhood, Sylvester Turner embodied the spirit of resilience and determination. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, achievements that paved the way for his distinguished career in law and politics. Turner co-founded the law firm Barnes & Turner in 1983, specializing in commercial law and personal injury litigation.

His political career commenced in 1989 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives for District 139, a position he held for 27 years. During this time, Turner became known for his advocacy on behalf of underrepresented communities and his commitment to social justice. In 2015, he was elected as Houston’s mayor, serving two terms until 2024. His mayoralty was marked by significant challenges, including guiding the city through the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating his steadfast leadership and dedication to the people of Houston.

Championing LGBTQ Rights

Throughout his career, Turner was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, recognizing the importance of inclusivity in fostering a vibrant and equitable community. In June 2016, he announced the formation of Houston’s first LGBTQ Task Force, a significant step toward addressing the needs and concerns of the LGBTQ community within the city. This initiative aimed to provide a conduit for communication between the mayor’s office and LGBTQ residents, ensuring that their voices were heard in the policymaking process.

In March 2021, Turner further solidified his commitment to LGBTQ inclusion by signing an executive order that incorporated LGBTQ-certified businesses into the city’s procurement process. This historic move made Houston the first city in Texas to take such a step, joining 30 other cities, counties, and states in recognizing the economic contributions of LGBTQ entrepreneurs. The executive order directed the Office of Business Opportunity to include LGBTQ-certified businesses alongside minority, women, small business, and persons with disabilities enterprises, thereby promoting diversity and equality in the city’s economic activities.

A Partnership with OutSmart Magazine

Throughout his tenure as mayor, Sylvester Turner demonstrated a deep commitment to Houston’s LGBTQ community, forging a meaningful partnership with OutSmart magazine that underscored his dedication to inclusivity and representation. Turner’s consistent engagement with the publication and its events highlighted his support for LGBTQ voices in Houston.

In March 2022, Mayor Turner presented his Volunteer Service Awards to 25 community partners, recognizing their exemplary volunteerism benefiting the city and its residents. Among the honorees was Dalton DeHart, a longtime photographer for OutSmart and president of the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation. DeHart was acknowledged for his over 20 years of volunteer service, preserving the history of Houston’s LGBTQ community and documenting various city events. This recognition highlighted Turner’s appreciation for individuals contributing to Houston’s diversity and inclusivity.

Mayor Turner’s reliable attendance at OutSmart events further exemplified his allyship. His presence at these gatherings not only lent official support but also fostered a sense of unity and affirmation within the LGBTQ community. By actively participating in OutSmart‘s initiatives, Turner reinforced his commitment to ensuring that LGBTQ voices were heard and celebrated in Houston.

Through his consistent engagement with OutSmart magazine and its events, Mayor Sylvester Turner solidified his legacy as a steadfast ally to the LGBTQ community, championing visibility, equality, and representation throughout his career.

A Lasting Legacy

Turner’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of many. Houston Mayor John Whitmire, a longtime friend and colleague, expressed deep personal loss, stating, “This comes as a shock to everyone. I’m going to ask Houstonians to come together. Pray for his family. Join us in celebrating this remarkable public servant. Celebrate his life, which we will be doing.”

Turner’s legacy is one of resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to justice and equality. His efforts to promote LGBTQ rights and inclusivity have left an indelible mark on Houston, setting a precedent for future leaders. As the city mourns his loss, it also celebrates the progress made under his leadership and the enduring impact of his advocacy.

In reflecting on Turner’s life, it becomes evident that his journey was not just about personal achievement but about uplifting others and creating a more inclusive society. His collaboration with OutSmart magazine and his initiatives to support the LGBTQ community are testaments to his belief in the power of representation and equality. As Houston moves forward, the principles and values that Turner championed will continue to guide the city’s pursuit of justice and inclusivity for all its residents.

Sylvester Turner’s story is a reminder that leadership rooted in empathy and a commitment to equality can transform communities and leave a lasting legacy that transcends generations.