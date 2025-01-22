Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde explains why she made a direct plea to President Trump in viral speech

32 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde speaks with CNN’s Erin Burnett after making a direct plea to President Trump during a sermon at the National Cathedral’s interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation.

After her appearance on CNN, Trump took to Truth Social and demanded a public apology.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” Trump wrote. “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.” He went on a tirade about the “giant crime wave” of “illegal immigrants” before adding that, “apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”