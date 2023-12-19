Montrose Center Names New CEO

Avery Belyeu has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Montrose Center, one of the largest LGBTQ centers in the United States. The decision follows an extensive nationwide search conducted by Cooper Coleman LLC, a firm specializing in executive recruitment services. Belyeu, a seasoned LGBTQ advocate and non-profit leader, will take over from Dr. Ann J. Robison, who is retiring.

Under Dr. Robison’s leadership, the Montrose Center grew from a small mental health clinic for LGBTQ individuals to an organization with an annual budget of over $10 million.

Tara M. Kelly, President of the Board of Directors, expressed excitement about Belyeu’s appointment, stating that her experience and enthusiasm will benefit the center and the community it serves.

Belyeu brings a wealth of experience in serving the LGBTQ community, particularly in mental health and suicide prevention training, civil rights advocacy, and non-profit leadership. She has worked with organizations such as Lambda Legal, The Trevor Project, and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, contributing to the advancement of LGBTQ rights. Her expertise in leadership, grant-writing, fundraising, and advocacy will be invaluable to the Montrose Center.

Belyeu expressed her honor and excitement in taking on the role of CEO, emphasizing her commitment to continuing the center’s important work and exploring new opportunities for the Houston community.

In addition to her qualifications, Belyeu will also make history as the first openly transgender CEO of a major LGBTQ center in the United States. Her appointment is a significant step in breaking barriers to leadership for trans-identifying individuals.

The Board of Directors and staff of the Montrose Center warmly welcome Belyeu and express their excitement about her assuming the CEO role in February. They believe that her extensive experience, leadership skills, and dedication to LGBTQ health and wellness will greatly benefit the organization and its mission.

Established in 1978, the Montrose Center initially provided mental health services to LGBTQ individuals in Houston. Over the years, it has expanded its services to cater to the evolving needs of the community. These services now include support for youth and seniors, substance use disorder treatment, gender-affirming care, advocacy for survivors of violent crimes, and HIV prevention and care.

Their services cater to a wide range of individuals, including youth, seniors, people living with HIV, and transgender individuals. The center serves as a hub for various LGBTQ organizations and activities in Houston, including support groups, educational programs, and recreational activities.

In 2021, the organization opened the Law Harrington Senior Living Center, the largest LGBTQ-affirming affordable senior living center in the nation.

The Montrose Center is proud to be a United Way Agency and invites individuals to learn more about their services and mission on their website, www.montrosecenter.org.