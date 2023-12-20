Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 21 – 24

Thursday, December 21

TMAH and TGQH Game Night

Join Transmasculine Alliance Houston and Trans & GenderQueer Houston for their monthly game night. This event is open to all transgender individuals and their families, friends, and partners. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic drinks, and board games. Hosted by G. Zemanek. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6:30 p.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Theatre Under the Stars presents an “Enchanted” version of the classic tale, inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring and romantic story featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 22

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is an activities and lunch program. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better who reside in Harris County are eligible to participate in the lunch program. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rich’s Houston presents SING

SING, the sing along dinner show with Dessie Love-Blake returns to Montrose at Rich’s Houston every Friday! Grab your friends, a cocktail, some shareable bites, and come enjoy this interactive SING along show! 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Houston Ballet: The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic, choreographed by Stanton Welch to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Through December 27. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2466 Converse St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater presents the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, which follows Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Main Street Theater – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Symphony presents A Very Merry Pops

The Houston Symphony’s annual holiday offering returns, bringing with it familiar favorites to make the rafters ring. The concert features the Houston Symphony Chorus and Broadway leading lady, Mandy Gonzalez. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 24

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

TUTS: The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical

Written by Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechteges and Megan Larche Dominick, The Ugly X-mas Sweater Musical is a lough-out loud, interactive, hysterically funny musical. Cheryl is the HR director of a large company that is being bought out by a German conglomerate. In order for her employees to save their jobs, they must come up with the best Ugly X-mas Sweater ever! Hobby Center. 1:30 p.m.

KIKI Christmas Eve

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice cause Santa is still coming to KIKI!

Take pics with the hottest Santas this side of the North Pole. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.