Lululemon Presents Proud, Present + Future – Houston

Lululemon wrapped up their Summer 2023 series Proud, Present + Future with their Sunday Funday event, The Homecoming, at Heights House Hotel.

Proud, Present + Future is about recognizing both the progress that’s been achieved and action still in motion. It means ensuring the safety of everyone in the LGBTQ2IA+ community with a commitment to key partner organizations like Save Our Sisters United and Transgender Education Network of Texas. It also means sharing power and hope in the feeling of Pride.