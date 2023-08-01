Photos

Lululemon Presents Proud, Present + Future – Houston

July 30, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 1, 2023
Lululemon wrapped up their Summer 2023 series Proud, Present + Future with their Sunday Funday event, The Homecoming, at Heights House Hotel. 

Proud, Present + Future is about recognizing both the progress that’s been achieved and action still in motion. It means ensuring the safety of everyone in the LGBTQ2IA+ community with a commitment to key partner organizations like Save Our Sisters United and Transgender Education Network of Texas. It also means sharing power and hope in the feeling of Pride.

