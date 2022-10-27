Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Releases Endorsements

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has issued its endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections. All their endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place.

It’s important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting has started in Texas and continues through November 4. Voter information for Harris County, including polling times and locations, can be found on Harris County’s election information site. Voters in other counties can go to the Texas Secretary of State’s web site for information including registration lookup and voter ID requirements.

The Houston GLBT Political Caucus was founded in 1975 with the mission to elect equality-minded candidates to office at all levels of government.

Here’s the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections:

U.S. Representative

District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher

District 18 – Sheila Jackson Lee

District 21 – Claudia Andreana Zapata

District 38 – Duncan F. Klussmann

Texas Governor

Beto O’Rourke

Texas Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Texas Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Texas Supreme Court

Justice, Place 3 – Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Place 5 – Amanda Reichek

Texas State Board of Education

Member, District 6 – Michelle Palmer

Texas State Senator

District 15 – John Whitmire

District 18 – Josh Tutt

Texas State Representative

District 27 – Ron Reynolds

District 134 – Ann Johnson

District 135 – Jon Rosenthal

District 138 – Stephanie Morales

District 145 – Christina Morales

District 147 – Jolanda Jones

District 148 – Penny Morales Shaw

Texas Court of Appeals

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals – Julie Countiss

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4 – Mike Engelhart

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District Place 2 – Cheri C. Thomas

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9 – William Demond

District Judge

55th Judicial District – Latosha Lewis Payne

113th Judicial District – Rabeea Collier

157th Judicial District – Tanya Garrison

182nd Judicial District – Danilo “Danny” Lacayo

183rd Judicial District – Gemayel L. Haynes

184th Judicial District – Katherine “Kat” Thomas

185th Judicial District – Andrea Beall

190th Judicial District – Beau Miller

209th Judicial District – Brian E. Warren

232nd Judicial District – Josh Hill

234th Judicial District – Lauren Reeder

240th Judicial District – Surendran K. Pattel

245th Judicial District – Angela Lancelin

246th Judicial District – Angela Graves-Harrington

247th Judicial District – Janice Berg

248th Judicial District – Hilary Unger

257th Judicial District – Sandra Peake

263rd Judicial District – Melissa Marie Morris

269th Judicial District – Cory Don Sepolio

270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis

280th Judicial District – Damiane “Dianne” Curvey

281st Judicial District – Christine Weems

308th Judicial District – Gloria Lopez

309th Judicial District – Linda Marie Dunson

310th Judicial District – Sonya Leah Heath

311th Judicial District – Germaine Ja’net Tanner

312th Judicial District – Teresa J. Waldrop

313th Judicial District – Natalia Oakes

314th Judicial District – Michelle Moore

315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro

482nd Judicial District – Veronica Monique Nelson

Fort Bend County Court at Law

County Court at Law No. 4 – Toni M. Wallace

Harris County Judge

Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Civil Court at Law

County Civil Court at Law No. 1 – Audrie Lawton Evans

County Civil Court at Law No. 2 – Jim F. Kovach

County Civil Court at Law No. 3 – LaShawn A. Williams

County Civil Court at Law No. 4 – M.K. Monica Singh

Harris County Criminal Court at Law

County Criminal Court at Law No. 1 – Alex Salgado

County Criminal Court at Law No. 3 – Porscha Natasha Brown

County Criminal Court at Law No. 4 – Shannon Brichelle Baldwin

County Criminal Court at Law No. 5 – David Marcel Fleischer

County Criminal Court at Law No. 6 – Kelley Andrews

County Criminal Court at Law No. 7 – Andrew A. Wright

County Criminal Court at Law No. 8 – Erika Ramirez

County Criminal Court at Law No. 9 – Toria J. Finch

County Criminal Court at Law No. 10 – Juanita Jackson

County Criminal Court at Law No. 11 – Sedrick T. Walker II

County Criminal Court at Law No. 12 – Genesis E. Draper

County Criminal Court at Law No. 13 – Raul Rodriguez

County Criminal Court at Law No. 14 – Je’Rell A. Rogers

County Criminal Court at Law No. 15 – Tonya Jones

Harris County Probate Court

Probate Court No. 1 – Jerry Simoneaux

Probate Court No. 2 – Pamela Medina

Probate Court No. 3 – Jason Cox

Probate Court No. 4 – James Horwitz

Harris County District Clerk

Marilyn Burgess

Harris County Clerk

Teneshia Hudspeth

Harris County Department of Education

Place 1 – Amy Hinojosa

Place 2 – Andrea Duhon

Harris County Commissioner

Precinct 2 – Adrian Garcia

Precinct 4 – Lesley Briones

Harris County Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1, Place 2 – Steve Duble