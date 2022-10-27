Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Releases Endorsements
Downloadable endorsement card can be printed and taken to the poll
The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has issued its endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections. All their endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place.
It’s important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting has started in Texas and continues through November 4. Voter information for Harris County, including polling times and locations, can be found on Harris County’s election information site. Voters in other counties can go to the Texas Secretary of State’s web site for information including registration lookup and voter ID requirements.
The Houston GLBT Political Caucus was founded in 1975 with the mission to elect equality-minded candidates to office at all levels of government.
Here’s the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections:
U.S. Representative
District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher
District 18 – Sheila Jackson Lee
District 21 – Claudia Andreana Zapata
District 38 – Duncan F. Klussmann
Texas Governor
Beto O’Rourke
Texas Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier
Texas Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jay Kleberg
Texas Supreme Court
Justice, Place 3 – Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Place 5 – Amanda Reichek
Texas State Board of Education
Member, District 6 – Michelle Palmer
Texas State Senator
District 15 – John Whitmire
District 18 – Josh Tutt
Texas State Representative
District 27 – Ron Reynolds
District 134 – Ann Johnson
District 135 – Jon Rosenthal
District 138 – Stephanie Morales
District 145 – Christina Morales
District 147 – Jolanda Jones
District 148 – Penny Morales Shaw
Texas Court of Appeals
Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals – Julie Countiss
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4 – Mike Engelhart
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District Place 2 – Cheri C. Thomas
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9 – William Demond
District Judge
55th Judicial District – Latosha Lewis Payne
113th Judicial District – Rabeea Collier
157th Judicial District – Tanya Garrison
182nd Judicial District – Danilo “Danny” Lacayo
183rd Judicial District – Gemayel L. Haynes
184th Judicial District – Katherine “Kat” Thomas
185th Judicial District – Andrea Beall
190th Judicial District – Beau Miller
209th Judicial District – Brian E. Warren
232nd Judicial District – Josh Hill
234th Judicial District – Lauren Reeder
240th Judicial District – Surendran K. Pattel
245th Judicial District – Angela Lancelin
246th Judicial District – Angela Graves-Harrington
247th Judicial District – Janice Berg
248th Judicial District – Hilary Unger
257th Judicial District – Sandra Peake
263rd Judicial District – Melissa Marie Morris
269th Judicial District – Cory Don Sepolio
270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis
280th Judicial District – Damiane “Dianne” Curvey
281st Judicial District – Christine Weems
308th Judicial District – Gloria Lopez
309th Judicial District – Linda Marie Dunson
310th Judicial District – Sonya Leah Heath
311th Judicial District – Germaine Ja’net Tanner
312th Judicial District – Teresa J. Waldrop
313th Judicial District – Natalia Oakes
314th Judicial District – Michelle Moore
315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro
482nd Judicial District – Veronica Monique Nelson
Fort Bend County Court at Law
County Court at Law No. 4 – Toni M. Wallace
Harris County Judge
Lina Hidalgo
Harris County Civil Court at Law
County Civil Court at Law No. 1 – Audrie Lawton Evans
County Civil Court at Law No. 2 – Jim F. Kovach
County Civil Court at Law No. 3 – LaShawn A. Williams
County Civil Court at Law No. 4 – M.K. Monica Singh
Harris County Criminal Court at Law
County Criminal Court at Law No. 1 – Alex Salgado
County Criminal Court at Law No. 3 – Porscha Natasha Brown
County Criminal Court at Law No. 4 – Shannon Brichelle Baldwin
County Criminal Court at Law No. 5 – David Marcel Fleischer
County Criminal Court at Law No. 6 – Kelley Andrews
County Criminal Court at Law No. 7 – Andrew A. Wright
County Criminal Court at Law No. 8 – Erika Ramirez
County Criminal Court at Law No. 9 – Toria J. Finch
County Criminal Court at Law No. 10 – Juanita Jackson
County Criminal Court at Law No. 11 – Sedrick T. Walker II
County Criminal Court at Law No. 12 – Genesis E. Draper
County Criminal Court at Law No. 13 – Raul Rodriguez
County Criminal Court at Law No. 14 – Je’Rell A. Rogers
County Criminal Court at Law No. 15 – Tonya Jones
Harris County Probate Court
Probate Court No. 1 – Jerry Simoneaux
Probate Court No. 2 – Pamela Medina
Probate Court No. 3 – Jason Cox
Probate Court No. 4 – James Horwitz
Harris County District Clerk
Marilyn Burgess
Harris County Clerk
Teneshia Hudspeth
Harris County Department of Education
Place 1 – Amy Hinojosa
Place 2 – Andrea Duhon
Harris County Commissioner
Precinct 2 – Adrian Garcia
Precinct 4 – Lesley Briones
Harris County Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1, Place 2 – Steve Duble
