Queer Things to Do in Houston, October 27-31

THURSDAY, October 27

LGBTQ History Month Panel & Reception

Join Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce for a panel reflecting on LGBTQ History Month followed by a reception unveiling two new banners as part of the Banner Project, which will honor two Houston LGBTQ community leaders. 4 p.m.

George Country Sports Bar

Visit George Country Sports Bar on Thursday night for their weekly steak night — the grill will keep going until they run out of food. Be sure to stop by throughout Halloween weekend. After all, the Astros are in the World Series. 6:30 p.m.

Moody Project Wall: Deborah D.E.E.P. Houston Opening Reception

Join the Moody Center for the Arts for the opening reception of, “_____ as Myth,” a community-centered art exhibition led by Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton (seen above) and Rice’s Center for Engaged Research and Learning. 6 p.m.

Love is Love at Bar 8

Visit Bar 8 for their LGBTQ night with plenty of good drinks and even better company. Bottle specials, food, and a mature atmosphere. Curated by @thekonstructionkrew. 9 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice at Rice University

Rice University Theatre presents Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, an adaptation of the original Jane Austen novel. The production shows through the 29. This fast-paced, fresh, and feminist production on exploring gender and sexuality within the script and features several LGBTQ actors and technicians. 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, October 28

Halloween Street Fest

Houston Eagle will be celebrating Halloween all weekend starting Friday at 4 p.m. Gear up for a three-day Halloween party featuring Tony Moran (seen above) on Saturday night.

Dearly Departed Costume Contest at Neon Boots

Dress as a dearly departed celebrity for the chance at cash and prizes in Neon Boot’s costume contest. The costume contest is at midnight. Bar opens 5 p.m.

BUDDY’S Rocky Horror Sing-Along and Astros Watch Party

Visit BUDDY’S Houston for a rousing Rocky Horror sing-along with plenty of props to complete the experience. Support the Astros in the World Series at a watch party hosted by BUDDY’S. 6 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Visit Rooftop Cinema Club for a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show above the cityscape as part of their Libra season showings. 8 p.m.

Halloween Weekend at RIPCORD

Starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend, RIPCORD will be celebrating Halloween with drag shows and kink demos. There will be costume contests with cash prizes all weekend. Audio from the Astros’ game will be playing outside before all of the festivities. 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, October 29

LGBTQ of Houston Car Meetup

Car enthusiasts rejoice! Visit Montrose Marketplace for the first ever LGBTQ of Houston Car Meetup and mingle with others with similar interests in a queer-friendly space. 8 a.m.

Phyllis Frye and The Fight for Transgender Rights

Brazos Bookstore will be hosting Phyllis Frye, an advocate for transgender rights and the first openly transgender judge in the United States, to discuss the recently released Phyllis Frye and The Fight for Transgender Rights, which, based on interviews with her, covers her early life and the discrimination she faced. 6 p.m. Free.

The Loch-y Horror Picture Show

Visit Loch Bar for a Halloween party complete with Rocky Horror decor, themed food and drink specials, and birthday party hats and boas handed out to guests after 9 p.m. The evening leads up to a costume contest at midnight with awards given for best costume and best Rocky Horror themed costume. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar Costume Contest

Visit Pearl Bar for a Halloween bash and beats by DJ Athenz (seen above). The Halloween costume is complete with $1000 in cash prizes with a $700 first place prize. No cover before 9 p.m. Costume contestants must be signed in by 11 p.m., and the contest starts at midnight.

Hoe-Cuss Poke-Us

Visit BUDDY’S for a special themed drag show to celebrate Halloween in full swing. DJ Easton will be spinning dance tracks. Jacklyn, Muffy, and Marsha appear. 10 p.m.

Halloween Costume Contest at La Granja

Come dressed to impress (and win a $400 first place cash prize) for La Granja’s Halloween costume contest. Cash prizes for top three winners.

Halloween at ReBar

Celebrate Halloween at ReBar with a cash prize costume contest at midnight hosted by Kara Dion (seen above, l). Beats by Johnny Moreno and DJ Aracely (seen above, right). 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, October 30

Halloween Drag Brunch at Tremont House

Visit Tremont House to celebrate the Galveston LGBTQ community. Enjoy a drag performance over brunch, and if that wasn’t enough a breakfast buffet and bottomless mimosas are included in addition to entertainment. 1- 4 p.m.

The Marque Awards

The second annual Marque Awards will honor five community leaders and give out seven community voted awards celebrating Black, queer culture at Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. Porsche’ Paris (seen above) will receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. 3 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Numbers Nightclub

Visit the historic nightclub Numbers for a showing of Rocky Horror presented by The Sisterhood of Lily St. Cyr, complete with a shadow cast. Audience “partici…..pation” is highly encouraged. 11 p.m.

Halloween Costume Contest at Barcode

Barcode Houston will host two costume contests on Saturday and Sunday complete with cash prizes, including a prize for the best themed group. Hosted by Roxanne and Lana Blake.

MONDAY, October 31

Trick or Treat at Department of Wonder

Got little kids to take trick or treating? Visit Department of Wonder in Sugar Land Town Square for trick or treating and a costume contest perfect for all ages. Children under three are admitted for free, regular admission is $20. 3 – 9 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Visit Alamo Drafthouse for an interactive screening experience of cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with props, singalongs, and pre-show games. 7:45 p.m.

Nosferatu 100th Anniverary Screening

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the classic film Nosferatu with River Oaks Theatre accompanied by a musical score by HESCHER. There will be a blood drive, vampire costume contest, and showings of local filmmakers’ short films. Tickets are $15, or free for blood donors. 8 p.m.

Booty’s Halloween Party at ReBar

Booty Juice presents Industry Party at ReBar to celebrate Halloween. Visit for drink specials, a costume contest with a cash prize, and spooky drag numbers. 9 p.m.