Queer Things to Do in Houston, September 29 to October 2, 2022

THURSDAY, September 29

Ain’t Misbehavin’ Out @ TUTS Night

Theatre Under The Stars pays tribute to the music of Fats Waller and the Black artists of the Harlem Renaissance with Ain’t Misbehavin’. The production of this Tony Award-winning musical featuring David LaMarr, who discussed the production with OutSmart, is showing through October 2. The [email protected] performance is at 7:30 p.m., followed by a post-show reception hosted by OutSmart and The Broadway Beauty of Texas, Regina Thorne-DuBois.

Right Response: Artists Respond to SCOTUS

Visit Hardy and Nance Studios from 5 to 8 p.m. for the opening reception of the exhibit Right Response: Artists Respond to SCOTUS. There are several artists whose work is featured, including photographer Laura Burlton, who was Visit Houston Texas’ recommendation for an LGBTQ wedding photographer back in 2015.

Lend Me a Soprano ActOut at the Alley Theatre

Based on Ken Ludwig’s hit comedy Lend Me a Tenor, here the roles are reversed and the ladies take the lead in this madcap screwball comedy guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

ActOUT is in its 17th season with a variety of events and productions that will once again have Houston’s LGBTQ community talking. Guests enjoy fabulous pre-performance mixers with music, socializing, complimentary cocktails, and appetizers. This pre-curtain event starts at 6 p.m. and is FREE with your ticket to the Thursday night performances listed here. Each production begins at 7:30 p.m.

Mom Jeans Band

Listen to alternative-indie band Mom Jeans, fronted by LGBTQ musician Eric Butler. Mom Jeans is performing at Rise Rooftop, so join them for music and a view of Houston from up high. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, September 30

Happy Days by Samuel Beckett

Enjoy complimentary beer at the Friday performance of Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days, produced by The Catastrophic Theatre at MATCH. The show features actors Tamarie Cooper and Greg Dean. 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can.

Jaida Essence Hall Live at ReBar

Visit ReBar Houston for a meet-and-greet and performance by Jaida Essence Hall, the Season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her meet-and-greet begins at 10:30 p.m. before the 11:30 p.m. show.

SATURDAY, October 1

Gimme Gimme Disco

Visit White Oak Music Hall for a night of music, dance, and drinks. Show off your moves and prove that you’re the “dancing queen” at this ABBA-inspired disco dance party. Tickets are $17, and doors open at 9 p.m.

Houston Pride Band: Anime-zing

Join the Houston Pride Band at MATCH to hear music from your favorite games and animated series. From Nintendo themes to classic cartoon anthems, everyone is likely to find a familiar tune at the concert that they’ll enjoy. The performance is at 8 p.m. $15.

Greggie and the Jets: Elton John Tribute Show

With all of Elton John’s greatest hits and fan-requested deep-album cuts, this tribute show makes its way through his discography for “the most authentic-sounding Elton John tribute of all.” Enjoy this homage to the Rocket Man himself. Dry Creek Social Club, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, October 2

CSSJ Texas Leadership Academy Training

Visit the Montrose Center for the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice’s Texas leadership academy training day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is a national network of crime survivors joining together to create healing communities and shape public-safety policy.

Good Vibrations

Join the Houston Ballet for this three-act program opening with The Letter V by Mark Morris, followed by Red Earth by Stanton Welch. Good Vibrations, by Arthur Pita, closes the program. It’s set to a commissioned score by Christopher Austin with references to The Beach Boys’ hit of the same name. This is the world premiere of Good Vibrations, and Arthur Pita spoke to OutSmart magazine about creating the new work.

Channel Tres at Warehouse Live

Channel Tres is coming to Houston, and fans of electronic dance music are sure to rejoice. Warehouse Live, 8 p.m. $25.