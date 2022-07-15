Gayest & Greatest 2022: Nominate Your Local Favorites Now!

OutSmart’s 25th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards are now underway, and we need your help spotlighting Houston’s best.

Now is the time to voice your choice. We’re asking readers to nominate their local LGBTQ and ally favorites in over 200 categories—from the arts, to real estate, and nightlife—now through July 25.

Nominating your favorites is easy. If you’re a first time user, click on a category and fill in the registration form below your nomination entree. If you don’t already see your favorite listed, use the write-in field at the bottom of each category to let us know who or what we missed.

After the nomination round concludes, your suggestions will be tabulated and finalists from each category will be identified. Then its up to you to make the final decision by casting your vote daily from July 26 through August 29. The winners of this year’s Gayest & Greatest awards will be honored with certificates, an award ceremony, and in OutSmart’s October 2021 issue.

If you’ve been nominated, you can increase your chances of moving onto the voting round by letting your social media followers know that you’re a part of this year’s competition. Download these ready-made social media banners to share on all of your platforms. OutSmart also offers advertising opportunities to help raise your visibility.

For more information or to participate in the 2022 Gayest & Greatest Readers Choice Awards, go here.