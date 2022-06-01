Pride All Month Long

Pride is back in full force with gatherings new and old happening all over the city. Houston is pulling out all the stops this year, and OutSmart has you covered with details about more than a dozen local events in this guide.

June 4

Pride, Love Wins

Evny Events by Anvy presents Pride, Love Wins, a two-day event at Homewood Suites Houston Northwest Cy-Fair. The LGBTQ celebration includes a pool party, vendors, food, DJs, and the crowning of the Envy Pride king and queen.

June 11



Pride Chorus Houston

Pride Chorus Houston presents its summer concert at Emery/Weiner School. The LGBTQ choir’s performance will be Pride-themed and full of classic gay anthems.

June 12

Dash Pride Night

The Dash home-field contest against the Portland Thorns will also be the team’s annual Pride Night at PNC Stadium. The first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a Dash Pride-themed hat. Additional programming will include a pregame panel discussion and recognition of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

June 18

Pride Bike Ride Parade

Join Pride Bike Ride Houston, a local LGBTQ cycling group, for a social ride around the Montrose neighborhood. The starting point is Eagle Houston, and all types of non-motorized vehicles are welcome.

Pride Art Show at Hardy & Nance Studios

Hardy & Nance Studios’ annual Pride Art Show is a free event featuring 2D and 3D artwork that promotes dignity and equality through positive forms of expression. The submission deadline is June 2.

Pride Bar Crawl

Meet at BUDDY’S Houston for the start of a Pride Bar Crawl. Tickets start at $10 and come with two free drinks, waived covers at all participating venues, a souvenir mug, and access to an after-party. Proceeds from the crawl benefit The Trevor Project.

June 21

Astros Pride Night

The Houston Astros host their second annual Pride Night at Minute Maid Park when they play the New York Mets. The celebration includes a Happy Hour and special pregame ceremonies.

June 22

Pride in Business

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its Pride in Business Celebration to highlight the importance of LGBTQ- and ally-owned businesses in the Houston economy. Sponsor opportunities are available to promote your company.

June 23–27

DNVRMX Presents: HTX Pride Weekend ’22

This five-day community celebration features parties across the city and 13 international DJs. Tickets to all of the events are available on DNVRMX’s Eventbrite page.

June 24

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green is back in person this year with performances by award-winning local drag queens, America’s Got Talent finalist Christina Wells, and headliners The Kinsey Sicks. Presented by Legacy Community Health, the event will also honor courageous families in Houston who spoke out against the legislation banning medical treatment for trans teens.

June 24–26

Eagle Houston’s Pride Block Party

Eagle Houston presents a three-day Pride block party in Montrose. The event is sponsored by EFFEN Vodka, Dirty Disco, and Jim Beam and features a full lineup of Pride festivities, with tunes by Billboard DJs Jimmy Skinner, Zema, and Joe Ross.

June 25

Kinky Circus & Artist Market – PRIDE PARTY

Numbers nightclub presents Kinky Circus, a Pride party featuring burlesque performers and local vendors. Costumes, gear, or any outfit that showcases your personality is encouraged.

Pride Run

Houston’s annual LGBTQ-themed run in Hennessy Park features 5K and 10K race options. The entry fee includes a Pride Run shirt, a unicorn dust pouch, a race bib, a medal, a beverage at the finish line, and post-party access.

Pride Houston 365’s Annual Pride Celebration

The Pride Houston 365 celebration returns to downtown Houston with a festival and parade in front of City Hall. The event will be headlined by Coi Leray. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.