Celebrate Pride with These Charitable Collections

There are 30 days in June, which means you have dozens of opportunities to show your pride by donning some loud, proud, and often rainbow-inflected gear. (Who doesn’t change outfits at least twice a day?) For those in need of some inspiration, check out this list of fabulous Pride fashions.

Crafted by out-of-this-world talented silversmith Lauren Beacham, this cuff features five tiny glass orbs in rainbow colors representing nine nebulae (galaxies). What will make you even more starry-eyed is knowing that $5 from every bracelet sale goes to The Trevor Project.

TomboyX and Humankind Target Collections

This year, Target is partnering with these brands (both queer and female-owned) to release two collections of gender-inclusive undergarments and sportswear. Proceeds from your panties purchase support the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

Part of the TOMS Unity Collection, these savvy sunglasses are a fitting complement to that rainbow swimsuit. And when it comes to charity, don’t throw any shade at TOMS—they’re donating one-third of sales “to help support grassroots efforts like COLORS, an organization that provides free and unlimited LGBTQ+ affirmative mental-health care to young people under 25 years old.”

Levi’s has curated an entire classy-casual collection of pieces for Pride, but we’re particularly smitten with this dashing denim jacket emblazoned on the back with “Let Us Love” in a sexy scrawl. The company has also committed to making a $100,000 donation to OutRight Action International.

Even if you’re not a sneakerhead, it’s hard to resist splurging on these super-cool graphic kicks from the X Kris Andrew Small Pride Collection inspired by the Stonewall Uprising activists. Your purchase of a pair benefits Athlete Ally and Stonewall UK.

Simple in design yet profound in its message, this “Shine Bright” comfy tank, like those infamous traveling pants, magically fits every body. Ten percent of tank sales goes to Trans Lifeline, an organization dedicated to providing resources to trans people across the U.S. and Canada.

The contrast between the blinding-white and the dazzling rainbow colors on these sporty Oxfords will make everyone stop and stare with jealousy. But it’s envy for a good cause: this year, Dr. Martens is contributing $200,000 to their ongoing partnership with The Trevor Project.

What’s cookin’ good-lookin’? Shield yourself from sauce splashes and show your pride while crafting your Pride dinner party with this elegant two-toned waist-strap apron. Even if you burn the entrée, take solace in the fact that a portion of the apron sales goes directly to the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s culinary-training program that provides job placement for up to 100 students each year.

This luxurious pastel faux shearling clog marries the squishiness of a slipper with the sleek silhouette of a sandal to create an admirable amalgam of class and comfort. Proceeds from this shoe and others in the Pride collection support The Trevor Project.

Pride warriors require appropriate war paint, and NYX’s dazzling selection of blushes, glosses, and eye shadows fills the bill. Stock up on their colorful offerings and you’ll be helping the company support the Los Angeles LGBT Center year round.

Put your best foot forward with this three-pack of socks in soothing hues of purple, maroon, and blue adorned with rainbow-flag embroidery. Warm your feet and your heart: a portion of each sale goes to support The Trevor Project.

Your wing-person will only hold your beer if it’s swaddled in this cool “Cheers, Queens” coolie. Additionally buzz-worthy is the fact that $1 of each sale will be donated to the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Perfect for storing all your tricks and treats from an epic Pride bar crawl, this bold black cross-body bag boasts a pop of color from its prismatic shoulder strip. All proceeds go to the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ+ people and provides community education.

Support Equality Texas by purchasing a “Don’t mess with Trans kids” T-shirt, long-sleeve shirt, crewneck, or hoodie. Equality Texas serves the LGBTQ community through political action and education.

The Standard has collaborated with artists to produce this whimsical sweatshirt that will be especially appealing to proud pooch owners. A portion of sales goes toward the For the Gworls Foundation.

When applied to a window near a robust natural light source, this sticker will fill your room with dancing rainbows and vibrant glowing stripes. Your day will be additionally brightened with the knowledge that half of the profits from each sun-catcher sale will be donated to the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.

Always losing your rings, keys, and glasses? End the madness with this vibrant catch-all tray. Mark & Graham is donating 25 percent of the purchase price directly to The Trevor Project.

Record all the details of your social calendar in this gorgeous planner which comes with a ruler and four cute sticker sheets. Erin Condren is giving back 35 percent of profits from this planner and others in their snazzy Pride Collection to The Trevor Project.