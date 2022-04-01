Introducing Norvina



If it’s rainbow-colored, located in Montrose, and dancing with wild abandon—including several death drops—chances are it’s Norvina Dubois. Formerly known as Roofie, this performer embraces technicolor makeup and outfits. And if that isn’t enough of a treat for the eyes, her energy level is through the ceiling. Read on for more about this high-octane performer.

Pronouns?

He/Him out of drag. She/Her in drag.

When is your drag birthday?

January 2016

How did you come up with your stage name?

I started drag when I was 18, and at that point in my life, I had experienced so much trauma that I didn’t really care what happened in my life. I could only equate that feeling to being numb or unaware, so that’s how I chose “Roofie.” Now I’ve matured, and I realize that this name wasn’t indicative of the professional queen that I want to be. I no longer have those harsh feelings about reality, so that’s why I’ve decided to change my name to Norvina.

How have your family and friends reacted to your life as a drag performer?

My family was accepting from the start, so I’m fortunate to never have struggled with the acceptance of family—or at least the ones who matter.

What’s on your bucket list?

To perform onstage for (or with) Billie Eilish or Rico Nasty. (I’ve already performed with Charli XCX!)

What’s your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Before I knew about bobby pins, I was performing in the shortest two-inch pussycat wig, and it fell off mid-performance, revealing my hair that was significantly longer than the wig itself. Ever since then, I haven’t gone onstage without at least a thousand bobby pins in my head.

What drew you to such colorful makeup and costumes?

I feel like if I enter the stage with every color on, it’s hard to ignore me. I think drag is all about having fun, and what’s more fun than wearing every single color when you hit the stage?

How did you learn to death-drop?

I learned on a hotel bed right before going out with a group of friends in Austin, just because I wanted to have a party trick. When I’m about to do it, it’s no thoughts—just action.

What’s the secret to a good death-drop?

A dry floor. If you know, you know.

What do you do in your down time?

I try to spend as much time at home as possible, so I mostly hang out with my drag family and we watch movies, play video games or board games, and hang out with my cats.

To chest plate or not to chest plate, that is the question.

It depends on the temperature outside. Lately it’s been so hot that I’ve been feeding my supermodel fantasy.

What’s next for you?

I was recently promoted to assistant show director of Hamburger Mary’s Houston, and I would love to take my drag to a national level this year by performing in as many cities as possible.

What would you like your legacy to be?

To prove that you can 100 percent be yourself, wear what you want to wear, look how you want to look, and be successful in this city.

Where can people see you perform?

Mondays at Michael’s Outpost, Tuesdays at JR’s Bar & Grill, and all weekend at Hamburger Mary’s.

Anything else?

I would like to thank everyone [who has] embraced my name change. They understand and respect why I decided it was time for a change.

This article appears in the April 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.