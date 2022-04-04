Bunnies on the Bayou Is Back

After almost three years, Bunnies on the Bayou is finally back in full force at downtown Houston’s Sesquicentennial Park on April 17, with national entertainers DJ Tracy Young and DJ Dan Slater headlining this year’s event.

“We are back, bigger and better!” says Bunnies president Div Kumar. “The community is ready to get back to a sense of normalcy. Our beneficiaries, many of whom depend on the funding they receive from Bunnies, are also ready for us to be back.”

The local LGBTQ nonprofit was founded in 1979 to raise and distribute funds to other queer organizations. Every Easter Sunday, the group hosts its main fundraising event—Bunnies on the Bayou, the largest cocktail party in Texas.

“Bunnies on the Bayou started as a party in someone’s garage to help gather soup cans during the height of the HIV pandemic,” Kumar says. “That was in 1979. In 2019, the last time we were able to have Bunnies, we raised and donated $175,000 back to the community. We sure have come a long way.”

In the last 10 years alone, Bunnies has raised more than $1.5 million to assist local nonprofits—groups that provide critical healthcare services, support life-changing educational opportunities, and engage in community-outreach programs.

DJ Tracy Young

DJ Tracy Young—a producer, remixer, and composer, is the first woman and the first lesbian to be nominated and win the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording. She has “officially remixed” for over 100 artists, including 14 remixes exclusively for Madonna. She’s also had over 60 #1 hits on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club Chart since 2000. She is now living in Miami and does weekly residencies at Liquid, Club Space, Mansion Nightclub, and Cameo.

Young’s remix work for Madonna was instrumental in advancing her career in the mid-’90s. Madonna and Young’s most notable collaboration is the anthemic “I Rise,” which won a GRAMMY in 2020. Last year, the Recording Academy announced Young’s second nomination in the same category for “Constant Craving” with k.d. lang.

DJ Dan Slater

DJ Dan Slater is an Australian DJ and producer from Sydney who is currently based in Miami. While he was a student in Australia, he learned to DJ in Sydney at the DJ Warehouse. “After many setbacks and rejections, being persistent paid off and here I am in the U.S., DJing at some of the most incredibly special events around the world.”

Slater has always had a special connection with Houston, so when he was asked to perform at Bunnies, he said yes without hesitation. “Bunnies is very important because it brings the community together and raises funds and promotes awareness of human rights in the Houston LGBT community. It makes me feel good to be part of such a great cause.”

A Volunteer Effort

The charity funding provided by Bunnies on the Bayou would not be possible without its devoted member volunteers. Kumar’s volunteer journey with Bunnies on the Bayou began when he moved to Houston from D.C. in 2016 and started looking for ways to get to know the local community. He is currently a manager in data and analytics for a Houston-based Fortune 200 company.

“I attended a host-recruitment event and found that the mission and goals of Bunnies on the Bayou really resonated with me. We are a diverse group of individuals who are truly passionate about helping causes that impact the LGBTQIA+ community. We have been actively trying to grow the organization by expanding our brand all over the state, and even nationally. Many of our attendees visit from neighboring states,” Kumar notes.

His volunteer work has also allowed him to gain new skills, positive experiences, and meaningful connections. “It has helped me improve my sense of purpose and personal accomplishment.”

Kumar says his organization is aware that this year’s event will reflect the “new normal” of a world still dealing with COVID. “Our event will be held outdoors and, although not required, we strongly encourage our attendees to be vaccinated. We will follow all local guidelines to ensure the safety of our attendees.”

But the Bunnies organizers are happy to make the necessary accommodations, because coming back is imperative. Why? Well, “queer joy” is a big factor for Kumar. “I grew up not being comfortable in my own skin, in a culture that still doesn’t accept homosexuality. It was hard for me to just take pride and joy in who I was. Organizations and events like Bunnies helped me discover that inner joy, and I’ve learned to be proud and live my life my own way.”

As for the future of Bunnies, Kumar hopes it will become “a model organization for other LGBTQ nonprofits all over the country, so that they can continue to support the organizations that need our help.”

What: Bunnies on the Bayou

When: Sunday, April 17, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

Where: Sesquicentennial Park at the Wortham Theater Center

Tickets (general admission and VIP): bunniesonthebayou.org

To volunteer, visit bunniesonthebayou.org/volunteer/.

Individual Sponsorships are available for the Garden area.

This article appears in the April 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.