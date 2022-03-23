Harris County Resolution Denounces Attacks on Trans Kids and Their Parents

One month after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott directed an attack on transgender children and their parents, Harris County doubled down on its efforts to protect these families.

On February 22, Paxton issued a 13-page nonbinding agreement stating that puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-confirmation procedures constitute a form of child abuse. One day later, Governor Greg Abbott instructed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to begin investigating reports of parents providing gender-affirming medical care to their children as child abuse.

During a meeting on March 22, the Harris County Commissioners Court enacted a resolution that opposes Paxton and Abbott’s directive and supports the well-being of families with trans children. The resolution, authored by longtime LGBTQ ally commissioner Rodney Ellis, passed 3-2 along party lines.

“It’s our job to protect the Harris County residents, especially our children. Our transgender children in Texas are under attack,” Ellis said. “Harris County wants to [reassure] these youth that they are valued and belong in our society. No young person should have their identity targeted or attacked by state officials or anyone else.”

Nine speakers testified in support of Ellis’ resolution, while one spoke against it.

Texas Representative Jon Rosenthal, an LGBTQ ally whose district covers parts of Northwest Houston including Cypress and Jersey Village, said he attended the meeting because his “constituents are traumatized and afraid.”

“All of the children and all of the families in Harris County need to know we have their backs and their best interests at heart,” Rosenthal said. “Adopting Commissioner Ellis’ resolution sends that message.”

Tracy Shannon, who leads the Texas chapter of the anti-LGBTQ hate group MassResistance, was the only speaker opposed to Ellis’ resolution. “Every child has a right to unbiased health care that is free from the influence of political agendas,” Shannon said. “Unfortunately, that is not the case with the affirmation treatments, concerns over the long-term effects, no controlled trials, and the effectiveness and safety of these procedures.”

According to every major U.S. medical association, gender-affirming care for trans children is safe and medically necessary. Research shows that these treatments also significantly lower the odds of depression and suicide among trans youth.

“We need to listen to the science, we need to listen to the doctors, we need to listen to the families who know what’s best for them and their children,” local trans activist Lou Weaver told the Commissioners Court.

Parents of Trans Youth founder Mandy Giles, a local mother who has two trans kids, told the court that one of her children received gender-affirming care as a minor. “It saved their life,” Giles said. “Providing my child with a loving environment that includes medically necessary health care is the opposite of child abuse. We all want our children to be healthy and safe, and parents of trans kids are no different.”

Rebecca Bryant, who has a young trans daughter, says the last year has been extremely tough on her family. After fighting against a record number of anti-trans bills during the 2021 Texas Legislative Session, she now lives in fear of being separated from her child. “We are a loving home and our children are thriving and they are full of joy and mischief, and it is unthinkable that anyone believes that our child should be taken away from us,” Bryant said. “The thought of CPS knocking on our door keeps me in a state of terror, and I haven’t slept in weeks.”

Prior to the vote, Hidalgo told transgender children and their families that she stands with them. “I believe this state should be welcoming to all children—including transgender children,” she said, noting that Harris County attorney Christian Menefee pledged not to prosecute any parents of transgender children.

Ellis said he is looking beyond the resolution, and that his office is working with the County Attorney’s Office to find other ways to protect trans children and their parents. “Resolutions do matter, which is why we did this one,” he concluded. “But we’re working with the county attorney to see what else we can come up with.”

The March 22 Harris County Commissioners Court meeting can be viewed below: