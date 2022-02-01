From Paris, with Love

London. Milan. Alexye’us Paris. With a kiss from her lips and the swivel of her hips, she has the crowd eating out of her hand. And with a name that can take her around the globe, Houston is lucky to claim this glam girl.

Pronouns?

I often say “he,” “she,” and “we” because I’m often all three at some point in the day.

Hometown?

San Angelo, Texas.

Drag birthday?

October 31, 1997.

Describe your drag persona.

My drag persona is a glam, over-the-top expensive look. In other words, traditional drag.

Favorite artists to perform?

I have many, but I really love artists from the ’80s and ’90s.

Who are your drag idols?

My idols are Lawanda Jackson, Tommie Ross, Roxanne Collins, and the late Sasha Boom.

What does Black History Month mean to you?

It is a time to reflect. While I celebrate it all year long, I love the fact that the nation celebrates the movements, achievements, and progression that we as African Americans have achieved and contributed.

Who are your Black heroes?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Emmett Till, and some local modern-day heroes like Harrison Guy, Ian Haddock, and Atlantis Capri, who all contribute to keeping Black queerness alive.

Any Valentine’s Day plans?

Considering that I’m single and not dating, I would say nothing as of yet. But who knows what the future holds!

How do you define love?

The only way it should be: Unconditional.

What’s the most romantic thing someone could do for you?

Show lots of affection.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about you?

I’m actually very shy. When I’m in drag I’m there to entertain, but as my guy persona I’m very reserved.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your daily life?

I’ve learned how to be humble while achieving every thought and dream I have.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

No one becomes successful overnight. Do the work and reap the benefits.

What would you tell the world about the LGBTQ community?

We are here, and we are queer. Most importantly, allow us to exist.

What’s on your bucket list?

To travel the world and explore history.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

Tripping over my own feet.

Which titles have you won?

I’m Miss Epitome. Also, I’m a former Miss Texas USofA At Large, for Miss Essence Plus, and I’ve won several titles in the preliminaries leading up to Miss Texas USofA. Plus several local club titles.

Do you perform any illusions?

I’m currently perfecting two: Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

What are you most known for?

Hosting various shows, and performing “End of the Road” by Gladys Knight.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Take your time growing up.

Any final thoughts about yourself, Houston’s LGBTQ scene, or about drag?

I am often found in Montrose, so if you see me, say Hello. And support local drag!

Where can people see you perform?

I am the director of entertainment at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. And I perform every Sunday at The Eagle.

Follow Alexy’us Paris on Facebook at facebook.com/paris.paris.5872682 and on Instagram @Theparis_effect.

This article appears in the February 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.