Covenant House Seeks Donations for Hurricane Ida Evacuees









The aftermath of the Category 4 Hurricane Ida has disrupted thousands of lives in Louisiana. People who were able to evacuate left behind homes and belongings, while those who stayed experienced power and water outages.

Houstonians have several opportunities to help out their Gulf Coast neighbors in the wake of the chaos, including by donating cash and other resources to the Covenant House youth shelter in Montrose. On August 31, the LGBTQ-affirming nonprofit opened its doors to 60 young evacuees from the Covenant House in New Orleans.

“The shelter in New Orleans is without water and power, and the situation is dire,” reports Hannah Savage, the Houston Covenant House account supervisor. “They are in urgent need of material and monetary donations to support these youth.”

Montrose’s Covenant House, which is located at 1111 Lovett Boulevard, is accepting donations through Friday at 9 p.m. The list of new products they are looking for includes:

Cots

Personal-hygiene kits (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs, brushes, nail clippers, soap, shampoo, and conditioner)

Digital thermometers

N95 masks

Laundry detergent

Towels and washcloths

Pillow cases

Twin-bed sheet sets

Blankets

Snacks

Bottled water

Men’s boxer briefs (all sizes and any color)

T-shirts (all sizes and any color)

Cash donations for those who are unable to go shopping can be made here.

Covenant House has been housing homeless youth in need for 38 years. The faith-based organization’s goals include providing a safe haven, absolute respect, unconditional love, and a path to lasting independence.

For more information, visit covenanthouse.org.