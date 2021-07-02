Island Showgirl









Who better to give us the scoop on Galveston Island than the ocean goddess herself, Kymber DeVine? Statuesque, sultry, and sassy, she’s like Venus rising from the sea—Botticelli’s painting come to life. She’s as invigorating as the salt air, and as carefree as the wind in her hair. OutSmart dove right in to find out what makes this gal from Galveston a show-stopping diva.

Drag birthdate?

October 12, 1991

Pronouns?

She/Her

Hometown?

Belle Chasse, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans.

Inner avatar:

A mix of all three original Charlie’s Angels: the brains of Sabrina (Kate Jackson) by day, girl-next-door Kelly (Jaclyn Smith), and by night, the beauty and glamour of Jill (Farrah Fawcett).

How did you first get into drag?

Like most [of us from Louisiana], it was a Halloween party in New Orleans. I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of the drag scene.

What makes Galveston so special?

Galveston became home for me 10 years ago. I left New Orleans to find peace after 20 years of working on Bourbon Street as an exotic dancer. Galveston gave me a sense of New Orleans, with its history and uptown New Orleans feel. Add in the beach, and I’ve found my home.

If you had only one day to show a guest around the Island, where would you take them and what would you do?

I’d start at the Pyramids, with a walk through the Rainforest Pyramid, Moody Gardens, and the Discovery Pyramid. Then a quick lunch at my favorite seafood restaurant, Bennos, before heading to the Pleasure Pier for some fun amusement rides and games. I would end the afternoon with a stroll through downtown Galveston’s Strand for some light shopping, then we’d end the night at Galveston’s premiere dance and show bar, Rumors, for a few drinks and to watch one of the amazing shows!

How would you describe life on the Island, versus life in Houston?

Life on the Island is a lot more laid back compared to Houston, especially during the touristy off-season.

Advice to your younger self?

Don’t do drugs, further your education, and save your money!

Drag idols?

Victoria West, Teryl-Lynn Fox, Erica Andrews, Mimi Marks, and Monica Monroe.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Take care of your physical and mental health.

Have you found love?

I have truly found my soulmate for life in a wonderful transgender man, Grayson Chandler. We have been married now for six years.

“When in doubt, …”

…take a deep breath and trust God will make a way.

Life mantra?

It’s never too late to live out a dream.

Any competition titles?

Reigning Texas National Showgirl Supreme, former Miss Texas USofA Classic, Miss Texas Continental Elite, Miss Trans Georgia USA, and the former Miss Gay Louisiana Universe—to name a few.

What’s on the horizon for Kymber?

I’m currently working hard preparing to be the next National Showgirl Supreme, which takes place in Florida this month, as well as settling into my new job as manager of Rumors Bar & Grill. Some day in the future, I would also like to open a floral design shop.

Where can people see you perform regularly?

I am a regular cast member at Rumors Bar & Grill, Hamburger Mary’s, Davenport Clear Lake, Kemah Shot Bar and Wine Revue, and I have a new show starting at Twisted

Parrot in Kemah.

Follow Kymber on Facebook at facebook.com/kymber.devine.

This article appears in the July 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.