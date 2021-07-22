BEHIND THE BAR: July 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: Fireball shots. Favorite to drink: The Fireball shot I just made.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Right here at Rumors.

What is a current bar trend you’d like to see end?

I guess the one that just ended: wearing a mask in a bar!

Biggest tip from one customer?

$100

What are you best known for?

I’m best known for saying “It’s what we do!” No thank-you necessary, it’s what we do!

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

The best holiday has to be Pride, when everyone is in a great mood.

The worst holiday to work would be New Year’s Eve. It’s like amateur night!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The ones who have no idea what they want. And this usually happens when we’re the busiest!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

When I am not bartending, I am a communications tech at UTMB—an emergency dispatcher in the ER.

Do you have any pets?

No pets currently, due to time constraints.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

By far, it’s the family vibe here at Rumors. We may fight, but we love each other!

Favorite Food?

Mac & Cheese

Favorite Restaurant?

Nick’s

Favorite Travel Spot?

Cancún

Dream vacation?

Rome

Any advice for a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

Get ready for the drama, then let it all slide off of you.

Your superpower?

I have an amazing poker face.

Theme Song?

Let’s go with “Poker Face” again.

Rumors Bar & Grill

3102 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX

rumorsbars.com

