Pride Houston Begins Search for New Executive Director









Pride Houston, Inc. has launched a search for a new executive director to lead the nonprofit.

The LGBTQ organization announced the search in a press release on Wednesday, June 23.

“The executive director will serve under the direction and supervision of the board of directors to manage certain production team activities, [including the] volunteers that produce small and large scale events,” Pride Houston’s statement said.

Pride Houston told OutSmart that former executive director Lo Roberts is no longer with the organization.

Every year since 1978, Pride Houston has hosted a festival and parade commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. The Houston parade is the largest nighttime Pride parade in the Southwest United States.

A date and schedule of events for Pride Houston’s 2021 festival and parade will be announced at Pearl Bar on July 25.

Those interested in applying for the executive director position should send a résumé and cover letter to Pride Houston President Thasia Madison at [email protected]. The applications will be reviewed as they are received.

Professional qualifications for Pride Houston’s new executive director are listed below:

A bachelor’s degree.

Transparent and high-integrity leadership.

Five or more years of senior management experience with a nonprofit. Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.

High-level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organization’s strategic future to the staff, board, volunteers, and donors.

Ability to effectively communicate the organization’s mission to donors, volunteers, and the overall community.

Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.

A history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results.

Active fundraising experience. Excellent donor relations skills and an understanding of the funding community.

Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of influence, including funders, partner agencies, and volunteers.



For more information on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org.