Pride Houston Announces 2021 Grand Marshals









Pride Houston revealed the grand marshals for this year’s LGBTQ celebration during a virtual announcement on June 18.

Executive director Lo Roberts and vice president Kendra Walker led the announcement, which also featured last year’s grand-marshal winners. After the organization’s 2020 festival and parade were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pride Houston leaders wanted the 2020 grand marshals to be honored alongside the 2021 marshals.

Being named a Pride Houston grand marshal is among the highest honors bestowed by the local LGBTQ community, according to the group’s website. Individuals and organizations nominated for grand marshal have made significant contributions to the community at large through their activist or charity work.

The Pride Houston grand marshals are listed here, along with their categories:

Female Identifying

2020: Tommi Ross, pioneering drag artist

2021: Melanie Toarmina Pang, LGBTQ activist and Houston Lesbian & Gay Community Center scholarship recipient

Male Identifying

2020: Austin Dexter Williams, LGBTQ community organizer

2021: Jacques Bourgeois, co-founder of Houston Gaymers and an advocate for Houston’s Black queer community

Gender Non-Binary/Nonconforming

2020: Kelsey Reynolds, social worker and LGBTQ advocate

2021: Kevin Nguyen, volunteer and member of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

Ally

2020: Lillie Schechter, outgoing chair for Harris County Democrats

2021: Abbie Kamin, Houston City Council member for District C

Honorary (voted on by Pride Houston’s advisory committee)

2020: Nikki Araguz Loyd (posthumous honor)

2021: Vickey Gibbs (posthumous honor), John Kellet (posthumous honor), Larry Bagneris, and Black Lives Matter Houston

Trendsetter (voted on by Pride Houston’s advisory committee)

2020: Landon Richie, 18-year-old transgender advocate

2021: Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, local LGBTQ-affirming school

These grand-marshal individuals and organizations will also be honored with a City of Houston proclamation, and they will be recognized at several Pride Houston celebration events, including the upcoming downtown parade.

A date and schedule of events for Pride Houston’s 2021 festival and parade will be announced at Pearl Bar on July 25.

OutSmart will continue to update its website with the latest Pride Houston news. You can also keep up with Pride Houston at pridehouston.org.