BEHIND THE BAR: June 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned

Favorite to drink: Tito’s & Water

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

The Shady Acres Saloon.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

Pre-made, canned cocktails. They’re not needed when you have a good bartender!

What are you best known for?

I make a great martini!

What are the best and worst holidays to work? Why?

The best holiday to work is Easter—excellent tips! The worst is Mother’s Day. More families, less drinking.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$500!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

Someone who’s unsure of what they are ordering.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I’d be in the kitchen. I am a sous chef.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, two Boston Terriers—Milo and Mila.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

Honestly, the bosses here make it a great place to work. The owner, Alli, is extremely nice.

Favorite Food?

Tacos.

Favorite vacation spot?

Charleston, South Carolina.

Dream vacation on your bucket list?

Italy

Advice to a wannabe bartender:

Be a “people person.”

Your superpower?

Lie detection

Theme Song?

“I Don’t F—k with You” by Big Sean

Harold’s in the Heights

350 W 19th St.

haroldsheights.com

This article appears in the June 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.