Mixing it Up









Summer is approaching, which means sunny days by the pool, relaxing in the hammock, and spending more time with friends and family. Because all of those moments call for an ice-cold drink or two, we’ve put together a list of tasty cocktail recipes to expand your list of beverage options.

FIX Vodka’s

Dirty FIX Cocktail

By Fix Founder Maryn Miklas

Ingredients:

2 oz. FIX’s High Alkaline Vodka

6 oz. activated-charcoal lemonade

Instructions:

1) Pour FIX High Alkaline Vodka and the lemonade into a Collins glass.

2) Fill with ice and stir.

3) Garnish with a lemon wheel and a mint leaf.

Eureka Heights’

Fizzy Watermelon Mule

By Eureka Heights Bar Manager Chris Hill

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. silver tequila

0.5 oz turbinado

Mint

Eureka Heights’ Watermelon Fizzy Pants Hard Seltzer beer

Instructions:

1) Pour ingredients over ice in a highball glass

2) Fill the rest of the glass with watermelon hard seltzer

NEFT Vodka’s

NEFT Blackberry Habanero Fizz

Neft Master Mixologist Luke Barr

Ingredients:

1.75 oz. NEFT Vodka

.75 oz. blackberry/blueberry/tarragon reduction

.75 oz. lime juice

Small slice of habanero pepper

Instructions:

1) Shake vigorously over ice.

2) Pour into a Collins glass.

3) Top with soda.

4) Garnish with a tarragon sprig and the habanero slice.

This article appears in the April 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.