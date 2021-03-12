Wheel Love 2021









As we adjust to “The Year of Flexibility” that is bringing so many changes to our lives, there is one more shake-up coming down the pike. The U.S. auto industry is in the process of a hard pivot to electric/battery vehicles, leaving behind the gas and diesel engines that have powered automobiles and trucks for the last 100 years. Many automobile brands around the world have already announced their schedule for converting to all-electric models. This new world of electric vehicles will require a new approach to moving around in our cities and on the nation’s highways. Electric vehicles may have fewer parts, but they’ll still require regular maintenance. Obviously, the auto industry is concerned about job stability, but this massive conversion effort promises new opportunities and jobs for the 905,000 auto workers in this country. Here are a few of the new 2021 models that we found to be interesting, so we hope you enjoy them.

FORD BRONCO

Off-road enthusiasts have been waiting for the return of the iconic Ford Bronco since the 1960s. Well, that day has arrived, and the new 2021 Bronco will be available this spring. It is actually a family of vehicles starting with the Bronco Sport, described as a compact crossover that shares its modular front-wheel drive with the Ford Escape. The next two Broncos are two- or four-door models with two four-wheel drive options. Power for the Bronco comes from either a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (producing 270 horsepower and 310 lb.ft. of torque mated to a 7-speed Getrag manual transmission) or a 2.7-liter V-6 (producing 310 horsepower and 400 lb.ft. of torque). Both engines can be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Bronco offers two four-wheel drive options: the base two-speed Shift-on-the-Fly transfer case, or an optional On-Demand electromagnetic mechanical transfer case. Complementing the hardware is a High-performance Offroad Stability System (HOSS) that pairs Bilstein shocks with an independent front suspension and a five-link rear axle. Ford has designed the Bronco to get where you’re going via any terrain. For those off-road enthusiasts, a massive accessory catalog offers over 200 items to accessorize your Bronco, including lift kits, door packages, and lights.

BMW X3

The BMW X3 is described as a “luxury compact sport activity vehicle.” As with other BMWs, it has an upscale interior, seating for five passengers, and a large cargo area. The X3 comes standard with a 3.0-liter 248-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed transmission. The optional powertrains offered are a 288-horsepower plug-in hybrid four-cylinder (known as the xDrive 3.0e), a 382-horsepower turbocharged straight-six (the M4.0i), and a 473-horsepower twin-turbocharged straight-six (the X3M). The BMW X3 offers an exceptional balance of on-road maneuverability and ride comfort. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic and pedestrian warning. Available advanced safety features include a heads-up display, adaptive headlights, surround-view parking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

The 2021 Venza Hybrid returns with a hybrid powertrain delivering a combined 219 horsepower. This new contemporary design is accented by available LED headlights and dual LED daytime running lights, producing a very stylish automobile. Toyota has focused a lot of effort on creating a distinctive, inviting interior that seats up to five, optional ambient lighting, premium heated and ventilated front seats, and a practical 60/40 split rear seat. The Venza comes with an array of safety features that help it to stand out in the crowd. These include a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to help you maintain a preset distance from the car in front of you, and Lane Departure Alert to warn you when the car senses you are moving out of your lane.

SUBARU OUTBACK

The Subaru Outback continues to evolve and improve its already best-selling model. For 2021, Subaru offers the standard Boxer engine that delivers 182 horsepower, or an optional 260-horsepower turbocharged Boxer engine mated to Lineartronic CVT. The Outback can reach up to 33 mpg on the highway, and offers over 600 miles of range. This SUV comes with 8.7 inches of ground clearance and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with standard X-Mode to maximize traction on slippery surfaces and control hill descent. Safety options include the Standard Eyesight Driver Assist Technology that monitors traffic movement, optimizes the cruise control, and warns you if there is a lane departure. Other optional safety features are Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking. The Subaru Outback continues to be a favorite that offers style, refined comfort, and updated safety features in a solid, proven format.

LINCOLN AVIATOR

The Lincoln Aviator can be described as a mid-size luxury SUV with loads of styling, comfort, and features also found in the full-size Lincoln Navigator. New for 2021 are optional wheel designs, new colors, and a monochromatic Reserve appearance package. This includes a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera system, and a 14-speaker sound system. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive as an option. The Aviator is offered with a 400-horsepower twin turbocharged V-6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Lincoln also offers the Aviator Grand Touring Edition using the same V-6 engine with a 100-horsepower electric motor and a 13.6-kWh battery. This combination produces 494 horsepower and a range of about 18 miles in pure EV driving mode. The Aviator’s standard Co-Pilot 360 system includes forward collision warning with automated emergency braking and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, automatic high beams, and a rear view camera. The Co-Pilot 360 Plus option adds adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition, and a self-parking system.

CADILLAC ESCALADE

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is in its fifth generation since premiering in the late 1990s. The new Escalade is Cadillac’s flagship SUV. Two engines are offered, starting with the familiar 6.2-liter V-8 (which can deactivate two cylinders when cruising on the highway to save fuel) that produces 420 horsepower. The smaller 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel produces 460 lb.ft. of torque. These engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission offering rear- or all-wheel drive. The Escalade rides on an all-new independent rear-suspension platform. Options include an air suspension and computer-controlled shock absorbers. As Cadillac’s flagship SUV, the Escalade has stepped up the luxury level to compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Lincoln. The main showpiece is the digital dashboard, which consists of three curved OLED displays that layer on top of one another to create an incredible 38 inches of combined digital display. The Escalade has a standard array of active safety features, and offers a Super Cruise semi-autonomous drive mode as an upgrade.

ALPHA ROMEO STELVIO

The 2021 Alpha Romeo Stelvio can be described as a sporty, fun and distinctive small luxury SUV imported from Italy. It is available in four trim levels—Sprint, Ti, Ti Sport, and the high-performance Quadra-foglio. The first three trim levels are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 280 horsepower and 306 lb.ft. of torque. The Quadrafoglio model has a 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces 505 horsepower with 443 lb.ft. of torque. All are mated to an 8-speed transmission and are offered with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The Stelvio is designed to carry on the Alpha Romeo tradition of providing an engaging driving experience and sharp looks in a practical package that begs to be driven. Safety features include standard automatic braking, available lane-departure warning and lane keeping assistance, and available adaptive cruise control. If you want to stand out in the crowd, this is the SUV for you.

