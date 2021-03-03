BEHIND THE BAR: March 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Peach Tea Shots with Deep Eddy Sweet Tea vodka, peach schnapps, and sweet & sour—my favorite for making and for drinking as well.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Here at Pearl Bar on Sundays, when we have the best crawfish around!

What are you best known for?

Creating theme drinks. Like for our Valentine’s Burlesque Show, I created the Spritz-her Cocktail with Aperol and Champagne, the Nikki Knockout Punch with coconut rum and three juices, and the Butch Girl Lemonade with whiskey, peach schnapps, and lemonade.

What are the best and worst holidays to work? Why?

Best holiday: Halloween, because of all of the creative costumes.

Worst holiday: St. Patrick’s Day, because I want to be out there with the crowd.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$150 on a much smaller tab.

Who are the hardest customers to please?

We have a lot of great regulars at Pearl, so for the most part I know what they want. If someone isn’t sure what they want, a few quick questions will identify something they might like.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

Something with plants. Around here I’m known as the Plant Lady.

Do you have any pets?

I have a Maltipoo named Zoë who loves to come to work with me, and a cat named Penny.

Favorite food?

Pepperoni pizza.

Favorite restaurant?

Anything Mexican.

Favorite travel spot?

California.

Dream vacation?

Bora Bora.

Best advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

Be yourself. Be happy. People will like you if you are yourself.

Desired super-power?

Reading minds.

Pearl Bar

4216 Washington Avenue

pearlhouston.com

This article appears in the March 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.