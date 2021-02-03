BEHIND THE BAR: February 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

I like to make Lemondrops and Starf–kers—a tasty Crown Royal and Red Bull shot!

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

I’m a non-drinker, so you can usually find me out riding my bike.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

Please end the Mexican Candy Shots (tequila, watermelon liqueur, and hot sauce).

What are you best known for?

I’ve been with Mark DeLange, the owner of the Eagle, for 10 years since he opened. Most people know me for my Blue Balls Shot, which is a blueberry vodka mix.

What is the best and worst holiday to work?

Best holiday: I’m going to count Pride as a holiday, so Pride and Halloween are the best because people are in great spirits.

Worst holiday: New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day, when all of the amateurs are out!

Biggest tip from one customer?

$500 during a big party when a major sporting event was in town—$500 on a two-bottle champagne tab!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

Young drunks are the most stubborn.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I think I always wanted to be a commercial airline pilot.

Favorite restaurant?

The small neighborhood taquerias in the Second Ward.

Favorite travel spot?

Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Dream vacation?

A European tour starting in the boot of Italy, then Greece, maybe France, and the UK.

Best advice to a new bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

Be real, be humble, and smile. Remember that everyone is welcome!

Desired super-power?

Gotta be the power of flight—in my dreams, I fly!

Theme song?

The “Peanuts” theme song from Charlie Brown.

Eagle Houston

611 Hyde Park Blvd

facebook.com/eaglehouston