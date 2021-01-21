Out for Health speakers
Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

Virtual Texas Conference to Address LGBTQ+ Discrimination in Health Care

This Saturday’s Out for Health event educates medical professionals on the issues.

Marene Gustin Marene Gustin Send an email January 21, 2021
94 2 minutes read
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
This year’s virtual Out for Health medical conference will feature speakers from across the country.

The January 23 Out for Health conference, hosted by Houston’s UT Health Science Center, will once again be held virtually, organizers say. Last year’s annual LGBTQIA+ health conference was about to be hosted by UTMB in Galveston when organizers had to pivot to make it a virtual event. 

Aly Crain, this year’s Out for Health logistics co-chair, explains how it will work. “We are using Cisco Webex, a video conference service used by UTHealth Houston. We have speakers and attendees from all across the country joining us through the Webex platform.

“We have Out for Health delegates from every Texas medical school. Each year, delegates are able to pitch their school as the host for Out for Health. In May 2020, medical student Seena Ounsinegad pitched McGovern Medical School to be the next host.” 

Out for Health was started at McGovern Medical School eight years ago by Dr. Dakota Carter to address issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in healthcare settings. Every year, Out for Health is hosted by a different Texas medical school. The virtual event is open to anyone who wishes to register. 

“We do not think that LGBTQIA+ healthcare topics are covered adequately in most [medical] school curriculums,” says Crain. “Out for Health provides a space for health professionals and students to learn about LGBTQIA+ health topics from experts in their fields and community advocates. Additionally, Out for Health provides a space for students to connect with each other and the professionals in their field.”

The conference is free for students, $20 for community members, $30 for social workers, and $50 for professional CME credit. You must first register at outforhealth.net. Organizers expect about 300 to 400 virtual attendees.

“This year we are focusing on topics related to intersectionality,” Crain says. “We want to recognize that individuals who are minorities in multiple ways (Black trans women, for example) face additional discrimination that we need to unpack. Additionally, we want to address the hardships that the LGBTQIA+ community has faced this year. Since our conference focuses on intersectionality, we want to compare the queer-liberation movement of the 1960s and the current Black Lives Matter movement to recognize the fact that many Black people are queer, and many queer people are Black. We are hoping to capture the idea that social unrest is not a one-time event and that we need to continue questioning the power structures in place to move toward equality for all. Additionally, by drawing parallels between the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and the current COVID-19 pandemic, we can highlight the ways in which LGBTQIA+ people have been disproportionately impacted by both.”

The goal of the conference is to provide a space for learning and discussion about LGBTQIA+ health care. Hopefully, medical professionals and students will feel more comfortable with, and considerate of, [patients with multiple minority] identities. We also want to give attendees more knowledge about the LGBTQIA+ community so that they may then educate friends and colleagues. Finally, the conference strives to give LGBTQIA+ community members and allies a space to connect with each other and feel encouraged and rejuvenated in their work. Or, as the conference motto says, “Revolutionizing Health Care with Pride.”

What: Out for Health
When: January 23, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
Video conference registration: outforhealth.net

Comments

Marene Gustin Marene Gustin Send an email January 21, 2021
94 2 minutes read
Show More
Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin has written about Texas culture, food, fashion, the arts, and Lone Star politics and crime for television, magazines, the web and newspapers nationwide, and worked in Houston politics for six years. Her freelance work has appeared in the Austin Chronicle, Austin-American Statesman, Houston Chronicle, Houston Press, Texas Monthly, Dance International, Dance Magazine, the Advocate, Prime Living, InTown magazine, OutSmart magazine and web sites CultureMap Houston and Austin, Eater Houston and Gayot.com, among others.

Related Articles

AIDS Foundation Houston Launches Virtual AIDS Memorial Quilt

January 21, 2021

Biden Signs Executive Order on LGBTQ Rights

January 20, 2021

Biden Nominates Transgender Doctor Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary

January 19, 2021

Instagram Account Aims to Expose Gay Houston Men at Super-Spreader Events

January 13, 2021
Back to top button