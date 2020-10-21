FeaturesLocal NewsNews

WATCH: OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards Ceremony

Blackberri hosts the 24th annual event.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff Send an email October 21, 2020
OutSmart is celebrating the winners of our 24th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards with a virtual ceremony hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. This event is brought to you by OutSmart, and features winner acceptance speeches and performances by Chlöé Crawford Ross, Christina Wells, Hugh Dandy, and Blackberri.

• For a full list of Gayest & Greatest award winners, click here.

• To request your award(s), fill out a form here

OutSmart Staff

