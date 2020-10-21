WATCH: OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards Ceremony









OutSmart is celebrating the winners of our 24th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards with a virtual ceremony hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. This event is brought to you by OutSmart, and features winner acceptance speeches and performances by Chlöé Crawford Ross, Christina Wells, Hugh Dandy, and Blackberri.

• For a full list of Gayest & Greatest award winners, click here.

• To request your award(s), fill out a form here.