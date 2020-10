OutSmart’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up Houston, but our resilient community has helped the city push through this ongoing crisis. OutSmart’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards honor these top local individuals, organizations, and businesses that have persisted throughout this challenging year, and this year’s October issue spotlights 15 of the winners who have made Houston a better place while doing it.

ENTERTAINMENT & NIGHTLIFE

Favorite Wine Bar

Postino Montrose

Finalists: Boheme, Max’s Wine Dive

Best Drag-Show Bar

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, Rumors Beach Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Bar to Shoot Pool

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S, George Your Country Sports Bar, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Bar to Two-Step

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Finalists: La Granja Disco Y Cantina, Ranch Hill Saloon

Favorite Club After 2 a.m.

La Granja Disco Y Cantina

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, Neon Boots, Ripcord, Viviana’s

Favorite Club For Dancing

Houston Eagle

Finalists: [email protected], Neon Boots, Numbers Night Club, ReBar

Favorite Club if You’re Under 21

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Blur Bar, Numbers Night Club

Favorite Community Bar

BUDDY’S

Finalists: George Your Country Sports Bar, Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Men’s Bar

Houston Eagle

Finalists: BUDDY’S, George Your Country Sports Bar, JR’s Bar & Grill, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Women’s Bar

Pearl Bar Houston

Finalists: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Ranch Hill Saloon

Favorite Straight Bar

Boheme

Finalists: Darwin’s Pub, Live Oak, Warren’s Inn

Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather

Houston Eagle

Finalists: BUDDY’S, La Granja Disco Y Cantina, Ripcord

Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers

Tony’s Corner Pocket

Finalists: Barcode, Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill

Favorite Live Music Venue

House of Blues

Finalists: Numbers, Revention Music Center, White Oak Music Hall

Most Divine Drag Queen

Alexye’us Paris

Finalists: Blackberry, Chloe Crawford-Ross, Chloe Knox, Dessie Love-Blake, Tommie Ross

Favorite Drag King

Richard Long

Finalists: Ian Syder-Blake, Hugh Dandy

Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee

Alexye’us Paris

Finalists: Blackberri, Kara Dion, Kofi, Dessie Love-Blake, Ian Syder-Blake

Best Digital Drag Show



Chloe Crawford Ross

Finalists: Angelina DM Trails, H-Town Kings, Chloe Knox

Favorite Digital Drag SHOW Musical Performance

Blackberri Lizzo Mix

Finalists: Barbara Coa, Chloe Crawford Ross, Chloe Knox, Violet S’Arbleu: Drama Queen

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Female Entertainer

Wendy Taylor

Finalists: Morena Roas, Lauren Salazar, Christina Wells

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Male Entertainer

La’Darius Mirage Jackson



Favorite Local (Non-Drag) NonBinary Entertainer

Coco

Finalist: Stoo

Favorite Local Band/Music Producers

Dirty Disco

Finalists: Attxla, Space Kiddettes, Vodka Redu

Favorite Male DJ

JD Arnold

Finalists: DJ Panda, Mark D, Joe Ross, Jimmy Skinner

Favorite Female DJ

DJ Athenz

Finalists: DJ Cee Watts, DJ Krazzy Kris

Favorite Drag Queen DJ

DJ Aracely

Finalist: Lady Bunny

Favorite NonBinary DJ

DJ Melle Mel

PEOPLE

Favorite Female Local Politician

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Sylvia Garcia, Abbie Kamin, Kim Ogg

Favorite Male Local Politician

Sylvester Turner

Finalists: Garnet Coleman, Rodney Ellis, Robert Gallegos, Ed Gonzalez, Alan Rosen, John Whitmire

Best Female LGBTQ Business person

Julie Mabry

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

Best Male LGBTQ Business Person

Mark DeLange

Finalists: Christopher Barry, John Donato, Doug Smith, Ruston Taylor, Tony Vacarro

Best NonBinary Business Person

Marcus Pontello

Best LGBTQ Social-Media Account

Rainbow Community

Finalists: JD Doyle Facebook, Legacy Community Health, OutSmart Magazine, TransGriot

Favorite Local LGBTQ Blogger

Monica Roberts

Finalists: Joey Guerra, Ian Haddock, Travis Webb, Barrett White

Favorite National LGBTQ Blogger/Vlogger

Monica Roberts



Favorite Male (Commercial) Radio Personality

Amir Diamond

Finalist: Kevin “Special K” England

Favorite Female (Commercial) Radio Personality

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Carmen Contreras, Kandi Eastman, Karah Leigh

Favorite Male (Community) Radio Personality

Bryan Hlavinka



Favorite Female (Community) Radio Personality

Judy Reeves



Favorite Male (Commercial) TV Personality

Frank Billingsley

Finalists: Eric Barajas, Chauncey Glover, Frank Gonzalez, Blake Matthews, Derrick Shore

Favorite Male (Community) TV Personality

Ernie Manouse

Favorite Female (Commercial) TV Personality

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Ilona Carson, Pooja Lodhja, Miya Shay, Courtney Zavala

Favorite Male LGBTQ Educator/Teacher

Brian Riedel

Finalists: Joan Cotton, Brandon Hevey, Bryant Johnson-Wood, Sean Saunders

Favorite Female LGBTQ Educator/Teacher

Pam Straker

Finalists: Nikki Barrajas, Bianca Honore, Samantha Pisorski-May

Favorite Male Community Photographer

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Julio Eagle, Bris Thompson, Steven Tilotta, Angelo S. Ortiz Vela

Favorite Female Community Photographer

Yvonne Feece

Finalists: Chanell Escobar, Mirna Fonseca, Andrea Simonton

Favorite NonBinary Community Photographer

Eric Edward Schell

Favorite Male Community Hero

JD Doyle

Finalists: Piero Arevalo, Don Gill, Jason Rocha, Mykey Whitney, Ashton P. Woods

Favorite Trans Male Community Hero

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Logan Knight, Ian Syder-Blake, Lou Weaver

Favorite Female Community Hero

Debbie Steele

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

Favorite Trans Female Community Hero

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Dina Jacobs, Evie Lavender, Monica Roberts, Alexis Nicole Whitney

Favorite NonBinary Community Hero

Kelsey Reynolds

Finalists: Mike Webb, Eric Edward Schell

Leading Female Fundraiser

Sallie Woodell

Finalists: Chree Boydsstun, Angela Tate, Linda Rhodes, Carol Wyatt

Leading Trans Female Fundraiser

Alexis Nicole Whitney

Finalist: Mya Kori Wesley

Leading Male Fundraiser

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Stephen Duckett, Don Gill, Timmy Martinez, Mykey Whitney

Leading Trans Male Fundraiser

Ian Syder-Blake

Finalist: Richard Long

Leading Female Entertainer Fundraiser

Violet S’Arbleu

Finalists: Ivanna Cupcake, An’Marie Gill, Angela Mercy, Alexis Nicole Whitney

Leading Male Entertainer Fundraiser

Mykey Whitney

Finalists: Ian Syder-Blake, Travis Webb

Most Prominent Female Activist

Fran Watson

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Lo Roberts, Kendra Walker, Kandice Webber

Most Prominent Trans Female Activist

Monica Roberts

Finalists: Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney, Jessica Zyrie

Most Prominent Male Activist

Ashton P. Woods

Finalists: Antonio Arellano, Piero Arevalo, Brad Pritchett

Most Prominent Trans Male Activist

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Caleb Elijah, Ola Osaze, Emmett Schelling, Ian Syder-Blake

Most Prominent Nonbinary Activist

Kelsey Reynolds

Finalist: Eric Edward Schell

Most Valuable Female Volunteer

Lo Roberts (tie), Donna Junker (tie)

Finalists: Ana Sanchez, Heather J. Taylor, Tori Williams

Most Valuable Trans Female Volunteer

Monica Roberts

Finalists: Mia Ryan, Alexis Nicole Whitney

Most Valuable Male Volunteer

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Domenic Cusano, Stephen Duckett, Don Gill, Tony Martinez, Kevin Nguyen

Most Valuable Trans Male Volunteer

Crimson Jordan

Finalist: Emmett Schelling

Most Valuable NonBinary Volunteer

Robin Mack

Finalist: Kelsey Reynolds

REAL ESTATE

Best Male Real-Estate Agent

Brooks Ballard

Finalists: George Burch, Gabriel Cardenas, Jeremy Fain, Thomas Phillips, Dan Ritchel

Best Female Real-Estate Agent

Shan Randle

Finalists: Karen Derr, Debbie Levine, Lynette Lew

Best Mortgage Company

Cody Grizzofi–NRL Mortgage

Finalists: Amegy Bank Mortgage, John Frels, Keith Russell–Republic State Mortgage

Best Title Company

Chicago Title Inner Loop

Finalists: Alamo Title, Capital Title, Texas American Title

Best Home Builder

Jose Ocque

Finalists: Sandcastle Homes, ROC Homes

Best Home Remodeling Company

Luria Construction

Finalists: C House Renovations, Jauncho Jimenez

Favorite Rental Community

Drewery Place Apartments (tie), Elan Memorial Park (tie)

Finalists: Cabochon at River Oaks, Elan Heights, Ellison Heights, Skyhouse Apartments

COMMUNITY

Best Political Advocacy Group

Houston GLBT Political Caucus

Finalists: Jolt Action, Transgender Education Network, Victory Fund

Favorite LGBTQ Philanthropic Organization

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Bunnies on the Bayou, ERSICSS, Legacy Community Health, Out for Education

Favorite LGBTQ Benefit Event of the Year

Bunnies on the Bayou

Finalists: Houston Leather Pride, Mint Julep, The Montrose Center Gala, World AIDS Day Luncheon

Favorite LGBTQ Social Organization

Diana Foundation

Finalists: ERSICSS, Executive & Professional Association Houston (EPAH), Krewe of Olympus, Lambda NextGen

Favorite Local LGBTQ Community Organization

Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce (tie), Pride Houston (tie)

Finalists: ERSICSS, Montrose Center, PWA Holiday Charities, Space City Sisters

Best LOCAL Corporate LGBTQ Diversity Group

Chevron

Finalists: Amegy Bank, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, Shell

Favorite LGBTQ Sports Club

Montrose Softball League Association

Finalists: Gay Kickball, Houston Hurricanes, Houston Tennis Club, Lone Star Volleyball

Favorite HIV/AIDS Support Organization

AIDS Foundation Houston

Finalists: Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, Legacy Community Health, The Montrose Center, PWA Holiday Charities, St. Hope Foundation

Favorite National LGBTQ Organization

The Trevor Project

Finalists: Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Victory Fund

Favorite Local College or University

University of Houston

Finalists: Houston Community College, Rice University, Texas Southern University

Favorite Place to Take Your Out-of-Town Visitors

Houston Eagle

Finalists: Discovery Green, Houston Galleria, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, The Menil Collection, NASA

Favorite Place to Worship

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Finalists: Bering Memorial UMC, Congregation Or Ami, Kindred, St. Paul’s UMC, Unity of Houston

Favorite Professional Sports Team

Houston Astros

Finalists: Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo, Houston Rockets, Houston SaberCats, Houston Texans

Local Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

Silver Eagle Distributors

Finalists: Amegy Bank, BUDDY’S, Houston Eagle, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

National Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

Target

Finalists: Anheuser-Busch, Comcast, MAC Cosmetics, Zions Bancorporation

Best Local LGBTQ Website

outsmartmagazine.com

Finalists: Houstonlgbthistory.org, JD Doyle Archives, LegacyCommunityHealth.org

Best National LGBTQ Website

JD Doyle Archives

Finalists: HuffPost, TransGriot, Towleroad

DINING OUT

Best New Restaurant or Food Concept

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: Tacos Doña Lena, Tortilla Joe’s, Traveler’s Table

Best Cafe

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalist: PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Best 24-Hour Restaurant

Katz’s Deli & Bar

Finalists: House of Pies, Whataburger

Best Bakery

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Common Bond, Michael’s Cookie Jar, Sweets by Tony

Best Barbecue

The Pit Room

Finalists: Demeris Bar-B-Q, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Truth BBQ

Best Deli

Katz’s Deli

Finalists: Kenny & Ziggy’s, New York Deli & Coffee Shop

Best Food Truck

Stuff’d WIngs

Finalists: The Waffle Bus, What A Taco

Best Dumplings

Dumpling Dudez

Best Hamburger

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Burger Joint, Lankford’s Grocery

Best Hot Dog

Good Dog Houston–Montrose

Best Pizza

Bollo (tie), Pizza Birra Vino (tie)

Finalists: Pepperoni’s, Pink’s Pizza, Star Pizza

Best Seafood

Truluck’s

Finalists: Eugene’s, Pappadeaux, The Rouxpour

Best Steak House

B&B Butchers

Finalists: Morton’s Steak House, Pappas Bros., Perry’s Steakhouse

Best Steak Night at a Bar

Free Grillin’ at George

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Neon Boots, Pearl Bar

Best Sushi

AKA Sushi

Finalists: Miyako, Oishii, Osaka

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Verdine

Finalists: Korny Vibes, Soul Food Vegan

Best Breakfast

Baby Barnaby’s

Finalists: Breakfast Klub, Tortilla Joe’s, Snooze

Best Brunch

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Finalists: House of Blues, Phil and Derek’s, Traveler’s Table

Best Lunch Spot

Urban Eats

Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Jenni’s Noodle House, Tacos Doña Lena

Best Dessert

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Chocolate Bar, Rita’s Italian Ice

Best British

Red Lion Pub

Best Cajun

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Best Central/South American

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Best Cuban

El Rey

Finalist: Cafe Piquet

Best Chinese

Cafe Ginger

Finalists: Ginger & Fork, Three Six Nine (3-6-9), The Rice Box

Best Japanese

Uchi

Finalists: Oishii, Roka Akor

Best Thai

Khun Kay Thai

Finalists: Morningside Thai, Thai Chef’s, Thai Spice

Best Vietnamese

Mai’s Restaurant

Finalists: Roostar, Thien An

Best French

Artisans Restaurant

Best Greek

Niko Niko’s

Finalist: Just GRK

Best Indian

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Finalists: Khyber, Pondicheri

Best Italian

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie), Riva’s (tie)

Finalists: Carrabba’s, Maggiano’s

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Fadi’s

Finalists: Aladin, La Fendee

Best Mexican

Tacos Doña Lena

Finalists: El Tiempo Cantina, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Superica

Best Place for a Romantic Date

Rainbow Lodge

Finalists: Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Traveler’s Table

Best Place to Celebrate

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Dumpling Dudez, Present Company

Best Restaurant for Cheap Eats

Jenni’s Noodle House

Finalists: Barnaby’s, Raising Cane’s, Urban Eats

Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining

Brennan’s of Houston

Finalists: Perry’s Steakhouse, Traveler’s Table

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Postino Montrose

Finalist: Lucille’s

Best Restaurant for Curbside Dining

Tortilla Joe’s

Finalist: Hamburger Mary’s

Best Dining To-Go

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Chili’s, Tortilla Joe’s

Favorite Food Delivery

David Alcorta Catering

Finalists: Pepperoni’s, Tortilla Joe’s

Friendliest Restaurant Staff

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Barnaby’s, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Tortilla Joe’s

DRINKS & SPIRITS

Club or Restaurant with the Best Happy Hour

Houston Eagle

Finalists: BUDDY’S, JR’s Bar & Grill, La Granja Disco Y Cantina, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Club or Restaurant with the Best Margarita

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Finalists: 1308 Annex, Houston Eagle, Tortilla Joe’s

Club or Restaurant with the Best Martini

Guava Lamp

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Hotel ZaZa, Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill



Best Drinks To-Go

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Pico’s, Tortilla Joe’s

Favorite Female Bartender

Reyna Rodriguez

Finalists: Sarah Tompkins Gutierrez, Crystal Murley, Kristina Prats, Mya Ross

Favorite Male Bartender

Charles Garibay

Finalists: Chris Contello, Colton Gaul, Ronnie Thomas, Brian Wade, Travis Webb

Favorite Brand of Beer

Bud Light

Finalists: Eureka Heights, Karbach Crawford Bock, Karbach Love Street, St. Arnold’s Lawnmower

Favorite Brand of Liquor

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (tie), Dripping Springs Vodka (tie)

Finalists: Deep Eddy Vodka, Don Anastacio Tequila, Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, Ketel One

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Best Chiropractor

Alexia McClerkin

Finalists: Paula Batterton, Byron Menard

Best Cosmetic Skin Care Center

The Skin Renewal Center

Finalists: Skin Renaissance, SkinLab at West Ave.

Best Male Aesthetic Physician

Patrick McNamara



Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Forrest S. Roth

Finalists: Franklin Rose, Angela Sturm

Best Female Dentist

Cynthia Corral

Finalist: Daniella Farias

Best Male Dentist

Marcus de Guzman

Finalists: Alex Barrera, Sam Carrell, Austin Faulk, Cory Logan, Randy Mitchmore

Best Female Eye Doctor

Michelle Hung

Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Christine Tyler

Best Male Eye Doctor

Stewart Zuckerbrod

Finalists: Paul Lovero, Evan Mapes, Scott Sawyer

Best Fertility Clinic

Aspire Fertility

Finalist: Houston Fertility Institute

Best Foot Doctor

Vanessa Barrow

Best Female Physician

M. Sandra Scurria

Finalists: Jennifer Feldman, Julia Kovacs, Natalie Vanek

Best Male Physician

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: Octavio Barrios, Abel Flores, Mark Levine

Best Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Practitioner

Maggie White

Finalist: Donnie Harvey

Favorite Female Nurse

Kandice Webber

Favorite Male Nurse

Derek Smith

Finalists: Christopher Cox, Akil Jones, AJ Sarabia

Best Male Psychiatrist

Daniel Garza

Finalist: Barry Gritz, Chad Lemaire, Jim Simon, Pedro Bustamante

Best Male Mental-Health Therapist

Ty David Lerman (tie), Robert Snellgrove (tie)

Finalist: Shane Hennesey, Jeffrey Myles, Ryan Viviano

Best Female Mental-Health Therapist

Denise O’Doherty

Finalists: Tara Bates, Jessica Eisaman, Tierra Ortiz-Rodriguez, Betsy Vasquez

Best Male Mental-Health Therapist/Psychologist

Denis “Woodja” Flanigan

Finalist: Daniel Garces

Best Male Massage Therapist

Ryan Fugate

Finalist: Tom Zeppelin

Best Male Physical Therapist

Roy Rivera Jr.

Best Female Personal Trainer

Felicia Sexton

Finalist: Melissa Serra

Best Male Personal Trainer

Kian Alexander

Best Virtual Personal Training Sessions

Tropa Z (Corrie Domingo)

Finalist: Billy Morquecho

Best Gym/Place to Work Out

Body Positive at Legacy Community Health

Finalists: Club Houston, LA Fitness, Skyline CrossFit

Best Community Health-Services Provider

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, St. Hope Foundation

Best Men’s Health Clinic

Lago Mar Medical Clinic

Best Virtual Healthcare Appointments

Crofoot MD

Finalist: Legacy Community Health Care

Best Emergency OR Urgent Care Center

SignatureCare Emergency Center

Finalist: Elite Care 24-Hour Emergency

Best Pharmacy

Legacy Pharmacy (tie), Avita Pharmacy (tie)

Finalists: Walgreens Pharmacy at Crofoot Medical, Walgreens

Best COVID-19 Testing Site

Crofoot MD

Finalists: City of Houston, Legacy Community Health Care, SignatureCare Emergency Center

Best Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site

SignatureCare Emergency Center

Best Female Hair Stylist

Celina Gonzalez

Finalists: Lana Blake, Yesenia Garcia, Patty Gooch

Best Male Hair Stylist

Christopher Michael Stribling

Finalists: Brian Mejia, Reza Nouri, Joel Quinones, Anthony Skoogie

Best Tattoo Parlor

Electric Chair

Finalists: Corazones Tattoo, Red Eye Gallery

HOUSE & HOME

Best Air Conditioning & Heating Company

Village Plumbing & Air

Finalist: Newport Air Conditioning & Heating

Best Florist

Perfect Petals by Geo

Finalists: Bloom and Box, David Brown Flowers, Michael McCarthy

Best Furniture Store

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Finalists: Cantoni, Nadeau

Best Furniture Store on a Budget

Alabama Furniture

Finalist: IKEA

Best Gardening/Nursery Supply

Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques

Finalists: Buchanan’s Native Plants, Fountains and Statuary

Best Interior Designer

Christopher Charles Interiors

Finalists: Brad Brandt, J Randall Powers

Best Landscaping Company

Windswept Landscape Studios

Finalist: Thompson + Hanson Stone

Best Movers

3 Men Movers

Finalist: All My Sons Movers

Best Pest Control Company

Natural Care Pest Control

Best Plumber

Village Plumbing & Air



Best Pool Company

Venture Pool Co.

Finalist: Houston Cool Pools

Best Home Security Company

Fortress Shield Security

LEGAL & FINANCIAL

Best Bank

Amegy Bank

Finalists: BBVA, EastWest Bank, Regions Bank, Wells Fargo

Best Credit Union

Houston Federal Credit Union

Finalist: People’s Trust Federal Credit Union

Best Female Accountant/Bookkeeper

Kimberly Shockley

Finalists: Maria Ngo, Wendy Langford

Best Male Accountant/Bookkeeper

Gary Gritz

Finalists: Bryan Polk, Joseph Werle

Best Female Attorney

Deborah Lawson

Finalists: Lena Laurenzo, Dawn Renken, Fran Watson

Best Male Attorney

Raed Gonzalez (tie), Mitchell Katine (tie)

Finalists: Heath DeJean, Charles Hunter, John Nechman, Dwane Todd

Best Female Financial Planner/Advisor

Grace Yung

Finalist: Christyna Lewis

Best Male Financial Planner/Advisor

Richard Dickson

Finalists: Elias Contreras, Steven Miranda, Shane Theriot

Best LGBTQ Fund Manager

Doug Smith/Hawthorne Funds



Best Female Insurance Agent

Shenice Brown

Finalist: Jennifer Majors Baca

Best Male Insurance Agent

Lane Lewis (tie), Patrick Torma (tie)

Finalists: Dustin Harwell, Jason Rocha

PETS

Best Female Veterinarian

Kristy Kyle (tie), Danielle Rosser (tie)

Finalists: Christie Cornelius, Brittany Marvel

Best Male Veterinarian

Eric Cagle

Finalists: Richard Clive, Doug Hendrix, Larry White

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions

Finalists: Friends For Life, Houston Humane Society

Best Doggie Day Care

Yale Street Dog House

Finalists: The Dog House Pet Salon, Wag’n World

Best Pet Emergency Care Center

Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Finalists: Urban Animal Veterinary Hospital, Vergi 24/7

Best Pet Grooming Service

Pure Pets

Finalists: Aussie Pet Mobile River Oaks, Natural Pawz, Wag’n World, Yale Street Dog House

Best Pet Walking and Pet Sitting Service

My Dog Butler

Finalist: Robert Carrasco

Best Pet Food and Treats

NULO

Finalist: Baked Bones

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

NaturalPawz

Finalists: PetSmart, Quality Feed & Garden

ARTS

Best Art Gallery/Place to Buy Artwork

Archway Gallery

Finalists: Hardy & Nance Studios, John Palmer Art Space Montrose

Best Regional Theater

Alley Theatre (tie), Theatre Under The Stars (tie)

Best Community Theater

Catastrophic Theatre

Finalist: Ensemble Theatre

Best Local Equity Theater

Stages Repertory Theatre

Best Performing Arts Company

Houston Grand Opera

Finalists: Bayou City Performing Arts, Pilot Dance Project

Favorite Houston Museum

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (tie), Menil Collection (tie)

Finalists: Holocaust Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science

Favorite Local Female Actor

Tamarie Cooper

Finalists: Lydia Meadows, Holland Vavra, Pamela Vogel

Favorite Local Male Actor

Dylan Godwin

Finalists: Mark Ivy, Charles Swan, Wesley Whitson

Favorite Local Female Fine Artist

Crystal Murley

Finalists: Letitia Garcia, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee

Favorite Local Male Fine Artist

Hugo Perez

Finalists: Robin Baker, Edgar Medina, Wes Holloway

Favorite Local NonBinary Fine Artist

L’Quesha K. Monet

AUTO

Best Auto Body Shop

RMS Auto Care

Finalist: Ryan Automotive

Best Auto Mechanic

Tech Auto Maintenance

Finalists: Montrose Car Care, RMS Auto Care

Best Car Wash/Auto Detailing

Aqua Hand Car Wash

Finalists: CARisma Wash, Mister Car Wash

Best Domestic Auto Dealership

Central Houston Cadillac

Finalists: Helfman Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Planet Lincoln

Best Import Auto Dealership

Fred Haas Toyota

Finalists: Advantage BMW, Jaguar Houston Central

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Astrologer

Lilly Roddy

Finalists: Kevin Casey, Varina Rush

Best Online Clothing Store

Hyphen Botique

Finalist: Torrid

Best Copy/Print Shop

Copy.com

Best Place to Buy Erotic Playthings

Executive Adult Video

Finalists: Discount Video, Megaflixx, Montrose Forge

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

The Eye Gallery (tie), Montrose Eye Care (tie)

Finalists: Eye Impact, Eye to Eye, Spectacles

Best Face Mask Designs

Masks by Thomas

Finalists: East End Masks,

Alan Gonzalez, Huntees.com, MexicAnita

Best Specialty Food Store

Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Finalist: Central Market

Best Grocery Store

H-E-B

Finalists: Kroger, Trader Joe’s

Best Curbside Grocery PICKUP

H-E-B

Finalist: Kroger

Best Jewelry Store

Silverlust (tie), Tenenbaum Jewelers (tie)

Finalist: Zadok Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Finalist: Total Wine & More

Best Creative Agency

Mad Hat Maven Creative

Finalist: Black Sheep Agency, Kwirx Creative, Refuge Marketing

Best Managed IT Services

Cyber One Solutions

Finalist: Egis Cyber Solutions

Best Commercial Photographer

Sebastian Gutierrez

Finalist: Ashkan Media

Best Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

Finalist: Buffalo Exchange

WEDDINGS & EVENTS

Best Place to Pop the Question

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Finalists: Pearl Bar, Williams Tower Water Wall

Best Place to Rent/Buy Formal Wear

Al’s Formal Wear

Finalist: Men’s Wearhouse

Best Wedding Officiant

Johnny Peden

Finalists: Kirksey Gregg Productions, Billy Whitaker

Best Wedding Cake Bakery

David Alcorta Catering & Custom Bakery

Finalists: Cake Fine Pastry, Sweet Nation, Who Made The Cake!

Best Wedding/Event Catering Firm

David Alcorta Catering

Finalist: Devour Houston Catering

Best Wedding/Event DJ

Darker Side DJs & Karaoke

Finalists: B&B Entertainment, Brad Janacek

Best Wedding/Event Florist

Rexberry Luxury Events

Finalist: Perfect Petals by Geo

Best Wedding/Event Live Music/String Quartets & Bands

Harmony Strings

Finalist: Divisi Strings

Best Wedding/Event Photographer

Yvonne Tran

Finalists: David Troung, D Jones Photography, Kirk Surber Photography

Best Wedding/Event Planner

Lauren Burnham/EventSmith

Finalists: A Day to Remember, Rexberry Luxury Weddings, Wedding Bliss Events

Best Wedding/Event Venue

The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Finalists: Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel, Madera Estates, The Parador

Best Wedding/Event Videographer

J&D Productions

Finalists: Jay Clarke Films, Kirk Surber Photography

TRAVEL & VACATIONS

Best Airline

Southwest Airlines

Finalists: Emirates, United Airlines Best LGBT Cruise or Tour Company

Aquafest Cruises

Finalist: Concierge Travel

Best Local LGBTQ Travel Agency

Concierge Travel

Finalist: TravelPros.net

Best LGBTQ Honeymoon Destination

Walt Disney World

Finalist: Paris

Best LGBTQ Travel Destination

Puerto Vallarta

Finalists: Costa Rica, Key West, Provincetown

Best Local Hotel

Le Méridien Downtown

Finalists: Magnolia Hotel Houston, Sam Houston Hotel

This list appears in the October 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.