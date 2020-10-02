Pride Houston Announces New President, Executive Director









Pride Houston has promoted two leaders to serve during the next three years.

The LGBTQ organization, which hosts Space City’s queer summer celebration, announced on October 1 on Facebook Live that former secretary Thasia Madison has been elected as the group’s new president. Outgoing president Lorin “Lo” Roberts has been appointed to the executive director position.

“Lo has left some big shoes to fill, and I want to thank her for her leadership,” Madison said. “I know we will accomplish great things together. There are many things on the horizon.”

Madison, who has been a Pride Houston volunteer for three years, is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and a career IT professional. She has also worked with the March of Dimes, ExxonMobil’s Pride Connection, and Lesbians of Color. As the new president, Madison will oversee Pride Houston’s board of directors and work to accomplish the organization’s missions and goals.

“I want to thank Pride Houston and the community for the support you have given me, and I hope to continue in that support in my new [executive director] role,” Roberts said.

Roberts has been the president of Pride Houston for the last three years, and is the first woman of color to ever lead the organization. Under her leadership, the group has worked toward diversifying the organization, increasing donations and sponsorships, and establishing a scholarship program. As Pride Houston’s first executive director, Roberts will be in charge of the organization’s day-to-day operations and implementing plans developed by the board of directors.

For more information on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org.