WATCH: LGBTQ Houston Leaders Demand Racial Justice

September 10, 2020
Black Lives Matter (BLM), an organization and campaign to empower and uplift Black voices, was founded in 2013 following the heart-breaking acquittal of the Florida man who murdered 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Since then, activists around the country have established local BLM chapters and other racial-justice groups. This video introduces you to three local LGBTQ leaders spearheading Houston’s BLM movement.

First, meet Ashton P. Woods, the openly gay founder of BLM Houston. Next, meet Tatiauna Holland, a queer immigration attorney and civil rights activist. Then, meet Sis, a trans woman who recently founded an organization dedicated to distributing resources to Black and Brown trans folks.

Keep up with the video’s directors Frank Hernandez and Jay Clarke at jayclarkfilms.com.

For more information on sponsoring OutSmart’s new video series or other advertising inquiries, send an email to [email protected].

