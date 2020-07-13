Arts & EntertainmentFeaturesFront Page A&E

WATCH: The Art of Pride

Celebrating Houston's LGBTQ community.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff Send an email July 13, 2020
Pride 2020 is here, and this year OutSmart is celebrating by launching its first Youtube series, which features some of LGBTQ Houston’s fiercest movers and shakers.

First, meet Dina Jacobs, a legendary trans drag performer whose life was just chronicled in a new biography. Next, we introduce you to Erika Lopez, queer Chicana who just released a diverse new clothing line. Finally, get to know Wes Holloway, a disabled gay artist who is an activist for accessibility.

Keep up with the video’s directors Frank Hernandez and Jay Clarke at jayclarkfilms.com.

For more information on sponsoring OutSmart’s new video series or other advertising inquiries, send an email to [email protected].

