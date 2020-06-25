Texas Pride Goes Online









Although many of Houston’s Pride Month celebrations have been canceled, that doesn’t mean there’s no queer partying in June. It’s just that, like pretty much everything in this COVID-19 world, it will be a little different.

“We were in the middle of hosting a virtual social space called CAMP QT and wanted to come up with programming for Pride,” says Devin Will, 24, who is one-half of the performing-arts group Space Kiddettes.

“We reached out to other queer organizers such as P1nkstar, Y2K, and DJ Girlfriend to collaborate, and they were already starting to come up with the idea for a Texas Pride online experience,” adds her bandmate Trent Lira, 27. “We jumped on the idea and shifted our focus to working with everyone to make this as big and queer as it possibly could be.”

Texas Pride Online will be a Zoom viewing party this Sunday, June 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring queer artists from around the state. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

“We’re trying to raise $6,000 for various organizations that support Black, POC, and trans individuals in Texas year-round,” says Will. “To RSVP, donate, and learn more, head to texasprideonline.com. You can expect amazing performances from queer artists all across the state of Texas, including right here in Houston. We curated the Houston lineup with drag artists and musicians that truly showcase Black excellence in Houston.” Funds will benefit The House of Rebirth, Austin Justice Coalition, allgo QPOC, Transform Houston, and Montrose Grace Place.

Although Will and Lira aren’t a couple, their chemistry together is such that they get asked that a lot. Space Kiddettes started as a one-off recording project in 2015, when they were both still in college.

“As we continued to work together, it was clear that Space Kiddettes projects are like Pringles—we couldn’t stop at just one!” laughs Will. “If you took your favorite 12-inch dance record, put it in the microwave, then played the goopy remains at 45 rpm, it would sound like a Space Kiddettes track. We like making art that’s weird and hyperactive, just like us.”

If you’re not familiar with the Space Kiddettes’ work, you can check out some videos on their website (spacekiddettes.com) or join the Zoom party event Sunday. Also on tap are Lagniappe from Dallas, Girl 6 from San Antonio, Y2K and Dykes You Should Know, Puta Kahlo of El Paso, Christopher Gonzalez from West Texas, Quentin Arispe of Corpus Christi, and Lavery of College Station.

This is one Pride party you don’t want to miss. And, you can enjoy it all from the safety of your own home.

For more information about Texas Pride Online, visit texasprideonline.com.

In addition to Texas Pride Online, here is a list of virtual Texas Pride events:

• Pride Across Texas 2020: Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce present this event at 4:30 p.m. June 25.

• Pride BTX 2020: Pride Brownsville is hosting a week full of workshops, panels, and drag performances on Facebook Live through June 26.

• The History of Pride: Bee Busy, Inc. hosts this education webinar at 1:30 p.m. on June 26.

• Designing for All: Why Accessibility Matters: General Assembly (Houston) hosts this Pride panel at 2 p.m. on June 26. The event features LGBTQ2S+ accessibility practitioners who have had hands-on experience in implementing and advocating for accessibility at their organizations.

• Pride Virtual 2020: The Consulado General de México en Houston hosts this event at 5 p.m. on June 26.

• Pride Party 2020: Aggie Pride LGBTQ Network, LGBTQ Aggies, Pride Community Center, LGBTQ Professional Network, Aggie Allies, and Texas A&M’s LGBTQ+ Pride Center hosts this online drag show at 8 p.m. on June 26.

• It Started With A Riot!: Pride Houston will live stream its march and rally for justice at 9:30 a.m. on June 27.

• PRIDE Bigger than Texas: Pride San Antonio will present its annual LGBTQ celebration on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on June 27.

• Dallas Voice Pride Online Party: This digital LGBTQ event occurs at 2 p.m. on June 28.

If you know of other virtual Texas Pride events that should be added to this list, send an email to [email protected].