New LGBTQ Titles to Stream this Month









Given the quarantine restrictions still in place (and your greatly increased media intake over the past few months), we’re sure you’re ready for some new LGBTQ titles just as much as we are. Fortunately for all of us, Netflix just dropped its first queer-teen drama, and Hulu, HBO, and Amazon are about to screen a lot more Broadway show tunes.

You don’t have to worry about missing out on any of these great new series and movies, as OutSmart has compiled this list of the LGBTQ content that is currently available or will debut this month. From new original shows to releases that are being made available for streaming, we’re sure you’ll find something to suit your tastes. Also, be sure to check out our lists of underrated films, series, music videos, and books while we wait for the June releases.



Lesbian filmmaker Alice Wu’s newest work is the lesbian teen drama we all wish had been made years ago. But as they say, better late than never! This movie is a retelling of the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, and the story follows a shy high-schooler named Ellie as she aids a male classmate in wooing the same girl she harbors feelings for. Learn more about The Half of It in OutSmart’s recent interview with Wu, who talks about her indie film project.

Acclaimed openly gay producer Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix miniseries sets out to reinterpret the glamorous history of 1940s Hollywood. Tackling ever-relevant issues of sexism, racism, and homophobia, this story uses the past as a mirror to point out the importance of representation and diversity in the media. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with out actress Holland Taylor, who co-stars in the show.

This Netflix documentary explores the story behind the legendary drag queen Divine. Widely remembered for their shocking film roles and risqué personality, this documentary will treat you to the journey and process it took to create the ’70s cult icon whose influence we still see in pop media today.

Ben Platt, the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning 26-year-old and star of The Politician, takes his musical talents to one of the most well-known stages in the world for this new Netflix special. Featuring music from his debut album, Sing to Me Instead (with a sprinkling of his Broadway hits), this riveting yet vulnerable performance is not to be missed.

Returning to Netflix two years after her hit standup special Nannette, out comedian Hannah Gadsby brings her signature poignant humor to audiences once again. You can look forward to another set that’ll keep you laughing while you reflect on the powerful commentary Gadsby provides on identity, popularity, and feminism.

The hit Elton John musical biopic finally hits Hulu and Amazon Prime just in time for a re-watch—or a first viewing, if you missed its theatrical run. Featuring some of the singer’s most recognizable tunes, this film will make you want to sing along at every turn (if you’re not too busy crying, that is).

Also known as Drag Me Down the Aisle: Say Yaas to the Dress, this uplifting Hulu series features some familiar faces from RuPaul’s Drag Race. A star-studded cast of drag queens do makeovers for individuals celebrating milestones in their lives. On top of exploring the physical aspects of the makeovers, the series highlights the emotional growth and support that the queens provide to each of the participants before their picture-perfect moments that will leave you teary-eyed after every episode.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Goldfinch, this drama follows the turbulent coming-of-age story of Theo Decker. The Amazon Studios film struggles to capture the incredible depth of the nearly 800-page novel about Decker’s tragic childhood incident and his international heist as an adult. Still, the main character’s deep bonds with his queer mentor, Hobie, and childhood friend Boris provide the emotional center for the story that makes it an enjoyable watch.

This HBO series follows RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they travel across the U.S. to perform one-night-only drag events in various small towns. Aiming to give these secluded communities an opportunity to celebrate self-expression and creativity, We’re Here is a sincere and joyous watch for anyone looking to camp up their life a little more.