Eurovision 2025: The Camp, the Contenders, and the Chaos

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

By Ernie Manouse

I’m obsessed with the Eurovision Song Contest—the dazzling annual spectacle that combines music, culture, and flamboyant performances and is beloved by queer audiences worldwide. This year, the 69th edition will be held in Basel, Switzerland, and I’m planning my local annual grand finale watch party at the Montrose Country Club on Saturday, May 17.

Now, are you ready for your Euro-Primer? Let’s go!

The Eurovision Song Contest began in 1956 as a post-World War II experiment to encourage unity through the relatively new medium of television—a live, nation-spanning broadcast where each participating country submits an original song that is performed live before juries and international viewers. Points are awarded by tele-vote and professional juries.​ What began with just seven nations has grown to 37 this year, stretching beyond Europe to include Israel and Australia. That makes Eurovision the world’s longest-running annual international television music competition, with a global audience larger than the one that watches the Super Bowl!

Many LGBTQ fans revel in Eurovision’s campy spectacles, boundary-pushing visuals, and unabashed celebration of self-expression. From out transgender woman Dana International winning the contest with her song DIVA in 1998 to Madonna’s surprise interval performance in 2019, the contest has offered iconic queer moments that resonate far beyond the stage.​

Over the years, Eurovision has launched the careers of several international stars. ABBA won in 1974 with “Waterloo,” and Celine Dion took the crown for Switzerland in 1988 with “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.” The contest is known for its extravagant performances, diverse musical styles and, occasionally, political controversies.

This year, the betting markets have already picked who they think will take the title—by a wide margin. Sweden is currently the favorite to win with the song “Bara Bada Bastu” by the trio KAJ. The song combines comedic appeal with a nostalgic nod to the Swedish language and their saunas. Should Sweden win, it would be their eighth victory, pushing them ahead of Ireland (with whom they currently share first place). Austria’s JJ follows closely with the emotive ballad “Wasted Love.” But this is Eurovision, and nothing is guaranteed until the final points are awarded. (Just ask last year’s Baby Lasagna from Croatia, or 2023’s Käärijä from Finland. Both were odds-maker favs who missed the grand prize “by this much.”)

So, what’s on my Eurovision 2025 Playlist? Seek out these songs on YouTube and enjoy. Remember, the videos and live presentation really matter—this isn’t Eurolisten, it is Eurovision!

Australia

Go-Jo, “Milkshake Man.” I mean, with lyrics like “I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man,” everyone will line up for one of his shakes.



Estonia

Tommy Cash, “Espresso Macchiato.” Every Eurovision contest needs an artist who is a lightning rod for controversy, and this year it’s Tommy.

Ireland

EMMY, “Laika Party.” A Eurodance homage to Russia’s famed 1950s astronaut-pup, Laika, whom EMMY hopes is still dancing among the stars.

Malta

Miriana Conte, “Serving.” Her song was originally named KANT (the Maltese word for singing), but since that sounded just like that English word, it was changed. But the crowd still yells “kant” during the silent part of the song where that word once lived.

Netherlands

Claude, “C’est La Vie.” A bit of a sleeper which might perform very well in the live show, it’s a respite from a lot of overproduced pop bangers.

Spain

Melody, “Esa Diva.” As of this writing, she may only be in the odds for 24th place, but popularity is growing for this diva!

United Kingdom

Remember Monday, “What the Hell Just Happened?” UK used to be king, but as of late, they have hovered at the bottom of the heap. Bonnie Tyler couldn’t win it for them, Andrew Lloyd Webber couldn’t do it, and even Engelbert Humperdinck came in 25th out of 26 songs. Only Sam Ryder broke the British curse by coming in second in 2022, so don’t expect much from this song on the scoreboard. Just enjoy the performance.

To celebrate this global event, the Montrose Country Club is hosting my annual Eurovision Watch Party on Saturday, May 17, starting at 1:00 p.m. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this is the perfect opportunity to experience Eurovision’s unique blend of music and spectacle in a lively, inclusive atmosphere. Admission is free—just bring sass, laughs, and your loudest cheer.

If you can’t make my party, you can still catch all the action. Eurovision will be broadcast live on Peacock and streamed on Eurovision’s official YouTube channel. Even if you’ve never heard of Eurovision, prepare to fall in love with the camp couture, crazy dance steps, tear-jerking anthems, and cross-border camaraderie.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to be part of the Eurovision magic. Whether you’re at the Montrose Country Club or watching from home, this is one event you won’t want to miss.​

WHAT: Ernie’s Annual Eurovision Watch Party

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam St.

INFO: themontrosecountryclub.com