May 18 Recognized as Dallas Transgender Day of Visibility









On the one-year anniversary of the murder of transgender Dallas activist Muhlaysia Booker, the City of Dallas showed its support for the trans community by recognizing May 18, 2020, as Dallas Transgender Day of Visibility.

Booker, a 23-year-old Black trans woman who was seen on video being brutally beaten in Dallas last April, was found shot to death in the same city one month later. Chynal Lindsay, 26, another Black trans woman from Dallas, also lost her life to anti-trans violence in 2019.

Mayor Eric Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, and council members Omar Navarez, Chad West, and Adam Bazaldua signed a proclamation on May 18, 2020, to recognize the local LGBTQ holiday, the Dallas Voice first reported.

“Dallas Transgender Day of Visibility will honor the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in the acts of anti-transgender violence, including the Black trans women who were murdered last spring in the City of Dallas,” the proclamation reads. “May 18 was chosen as Dallas Transgender Day of Visibility in order to honor and celebrate the life of Muhlaysia Booker, who will never be forgotten.”

Read the rest of the City of Dallas official proclamation below: