Houston Dentists Offer Free Virtual Dental Consultations to LGBTQ Community









Local dentists are offering free virtual oral-health consultations to LGBTQ Houstonians in need.

The Houston Equality Dental Network (HEDN), an organization of pro-equality dental professionals, announced in a May 8 press release that its members would provide online screenings to LGBTQ folks who have struggled to access oral healthcare before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has exposed many holes in the healthcare system,” HEDN’s press release said. “Those communities struggling most to access testing and treatment for COVID-19 are also the same communities hit hardest by the economic impacts of this virus and that struggle to access the oral healthcare they need.”

Like many nonprofit organizations that are shifting their focus during the pandemic to protect the physical, emotional, and financial health of the communities they serve, HEDN said the need for critical dental care has not gone away. The group is responding to the crisis by “answering questions, providing tips and advice, and referring patients to a clinic where they can be seen.”

While no diagnosis can be made during an online session, HEDN urges those who are interested in a free virtual dental consultation to email [email protected] to set up an appointment.

For more information about the Houston Equality Dental Network, visit houstonequalitydental.org.