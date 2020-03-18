Montrose Clinic Offers Free Coronavirus Testing









A new coronavirus (COVID-19) testing location has opened in Houston’s gayborhood.

Legacy Community Health began offering free COVID-19 screenings at the entrance of 13 clinics across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, on Wednesday, March 18, according to a press release. The local healthcare provider has also launched four satellite clinics (for those who screen positive) outside of four of those clinics, including its Montrose location.

As of Wednesday evening, 150 patients across all four sites had been tested, the press release said.

“As the largest network of federally-qualified health centers in the region, it’s our mission to meet the community’s health care needs,” Legacy’s CEO, Katy Caldwell said. “Our story began in the early stages of the HIV/AIDS crisis, so naturally we feel compelled to be in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The cost of Legacy’s COVID-19 testing is determined by a sliding scale fee. This fee is for people without insurance and is based on the ability to pay. For those who are insured, their insurance companies will be billed. KHOU reports that companies have waived co-pays so there shouldn’t be any out of pocket cost.

Tests will only be administered to those who screen positive, Legacy says. Those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 (such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath), have traveled recently, or have had contact with anyone diagnosed with or suspected of having this disease, should get tested.

Folks who are feeling well should do their part to halt the spread of this disease by practicing social distancing, good hygiene, and maintaining a healthy immune system. Learn more about flattening the curve on Legacy’s website.

Anyone who has questions about testing for COVID-19 can call the Legacy contact center in Houston at (832) 548-5000 or in Beaumont at (409) 242-2525. Hours and locations for the 13 screening clinics can be found here.

Additionally, Legacy’s satellite testing clinics are currently adjacent to its four largest clinics in at the following locations:

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr

Legacy Central Beaumont, 450 North 11th St.

For more information about Legacy Community Health, visit legacycommunityhealth.org