Champion of Change

To make the changes she wanted to see in the world, LGBTQ activist Andrea Segovia learned she had to go out and make those changes herself.

“A lot of it has to do with being a young Latinx queer person who grew up poor,” Segovia admits. “My mom and grandparents taught me that if you don’t go out and get something, someone else is going to. If you don’t take the risk, it won’t be yours.”

Born and raised in San Antonio, Segovia, 26, found a passion for working with non- profit groups during high school. A position at Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first ultra-accessible theme park for guests of all ages and abilities, inspired her to continue working for organizations that created safe spaces for marginalized communities.

After a decade in the nonprofit sector, Segovia was recently named the executive director of Gender Infinity, a Houston-based organization that creates gender-affirming spaces for Texas transgender youth and their families, learners, advocates, providers, and educators.

Since its launch in 2010, Gender Infinity has presented annual conferences that uplift trans voices and provide an environment to learn about the issues. The group’s 2019 conference featured over 50 workshops with topics ranging from nonbinary medical transitions and intersex issues to spirituality and more. “Some of the sessions are closed and only for trans people. Some are only for their parents, and others are only for providers,” Segovia explains. “However, most sessions are open to anybody.”